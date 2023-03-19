“Spend time with batting coach” - Indian legend’s suggestion to Suryakumar Yadav over ODI woes

Indian batting great Sunil Gavaskar reckons that technical issues are hurting Suryakumar Yadav’s progress in one-dayers. According to Gavaskar, SKY’s open stance works in T20Is, but the same is causing him trouble in ODIs.

Suryakumar registered his second consecutive golden duck in the ongoing one-day series against Australia. He was trapped lbw by Mitchell Starc for the second game in a row.

His wicket on Sunday, March 19 in the Visakhapatnam ODI was pretty identical to the manner in which he was dismissed by the canny Aussie left-armer in the first match in Mumbai.

The 32-year-old got a chance to bat in the middle-order after Shreyas Iyer was ruled out due to a recurring back injury. Reflecting on Suryakumar’s ODI struggles, Gavaskar told Star Sports:

“He is facing technical difficulties. Also his stance is an open one. It is good for T20 cricket because any delivery that is overpitched, he can flick it for a six. But here, when the ball is placed right near the foot, with this stance, the bat will definitely come across. It cannot come straight. Hence, if the ball turns inside, he will face difficulty.

“He needs to spend time with the batting coach on how to come out of this."

Suryakumar has now featured in 22 one-dayers in which he has managed only 433 runs at an average of 25.47 and a strike rate of 102.36, with two half-centuries.

His one-day record is in stark contrast to his T20I numbers. In 48 matches in the 20-over format for India, SKY has 1675 runs at an impressive average of 46.52 and an exceptional strike rate of 175.76, with three hundreds and 13 fifties.

“I doubt the Indian team would think about it” - Ajay Jadeja backs Suryakumar to retain spot for 3rd ODI

Having registered two golden ducks, Suryakumar will be under pressure to retain his place in the playing XI for the third ODI against Australia. However, according to former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja, the struggling batter is likely to keep his place in the team for the next game.

During a discussion on Cricbuzz, he explained:

“It would make sense if the player on the bench is forcing the doors open. Here, all are just sitting by the door. Suryakumar has himself banged the door open for himself. I doubt the Indian team would think about it (replacing Suryakumar). If they're even thinking that way, I will be shocked.”

India went down to Australia by 10 wickets in the second ODI, suffering their biggest defeat by margin of balls remaining (234).

The decider will be played on Wednesday, March 22 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

