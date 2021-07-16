Sri Lanka vs India ODI 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

Sri Lanka will host India in a three-match ODI series R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The Sri Lankan cricket team last played an ODI series against England away from home. England won the first two matches of the series by five and eight wickets, respectively. The third & final ODI match ended with no result. The Englishmen won the series 2-0.

India, on the other hand, last played an ODI series against the same opponent. They played a three-match ODI series at home against England. The hosts won the first and third games by 66 and seven runs, respectively.

England won the second ODI by six wickets, but India won the series 2-1.

Sri Lanka vs India ODI 2021: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

1st ODI: 18 July 2021 (Sunday)

Venue: R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo at 3:00 PM

2nd ODI: 20 July 2021 (Tuesday)

Venue: R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo at 3:00 PM

3rd ODI: 23 July 2021 (Friday)

Venue: R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo at 3:00 PM

Sri Lanka vs India ODI 2021: Live streaming details

Sony Pictures Network has acquired the rights to telecast ODI matches between Sri Lanka and India. One can watch the matches live on SonyLIV as well.

Sri Lanka vs India ODI 2021: Squads

Sri Lanka

Dasun Shanaka (C),Dhananjaya De Silva (VC), Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Udara, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando (to miss ODI series), Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dhananjaya, Shiran Fernando, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Praveen Jayawickrema, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Isuru Udana

India

Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya

