Suryakumar Yadav vs Rohit Sharma - comparing their stats after 78 T20Is

Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma are two of Team India's top white-ball players. Both men played crucial roles in the Men in Blue's 2024 T20 World Cup triumph. Rohit scored 257 runs in eight innings at an average of 36.71 and a strike rate of 156.70, with three fifties. On the other hand, Suryakumar contributed 199 runs in eight innings, averaging 28.42 at a strike rate of 135.37, with two fifties.

Rohit retired from T20Is after the World Cup and handed over the captaincy to Suryakumar. Under the two star cricketers, India had a terrific year in T20Is in 2024. The Hitman led Team India in 11 matches in 2024, out of which they won 10, while one match ended in a tie. That game was also won by India in the second Super Over. As a batter, Rohit scored 378 runs at a strike rate of 160.16.

Suryakumar led India in 10 T20Is in 2024, out of which the team won eight and lost only one, while one game ended in a tie. The Men in Blue went on to win the tied encounter against Sri Lanka in the Super Over. With the willow, the 34-year-old contributed 230 runs at an average of 25.55 and a strike rate of 169.11.

While Rohit ended his T20I career with 159 matches, Suryakumar has so far featured in 78 games. On that note, let's compare the batting stats of the two star cricketers after 78 T20Is.

Suryakumar Yadav vs Rohit Sharma - Who has scored more runs and has a better average after 78 T20Is?

In 78 T20Is, Suryakumar has scored 2,570 runs at an average of 40.79. He has been dismissed without scoring on three occasions so far. Of his 2,570 runs, 408 have come against West Indies from 11 innings at an average of 40.80. The right-handed batter has also scored 372 runs against South Africa in 10 innings, averaging 41.33 and 346 against Sri Lanka from eight innings, averaging 49.42.

The Indian T20I captain has a good record against England as well. In seven innings, he has scored 321 runs at an average of 45.85. Further, against Australia the 34-year-old has notched up 290 runs in nine innings at an average of 32.22. Looking at his T20I record against New Zealand, he has 284 runs in eight innings at an average of 47.33.

In his overall T20I career, Rohit scored 4,231 runs in 159 matches at an average of 32.05. After 78 matches in the format, the right-handed batter had 1,796 runs to his name at an average of 30.44. The Hitman scored 341 runs from 10 innings against South Africa at an average of 37.88 and 300 from seven innings against Bangladesh at an average of 42.85.

In 13 T20I innings against Australia, Rohit scored 283 runs at an average of 25.72 and 289 runs in 13 innings against Sri Lanka, averaging 22.23. The 37-year-old played six innings against Pakistan and scored 70 runs at an average of 17.50. He also played six innings against New Zealand, scoring 109 runs, averaging 21.80. In four innings against England, Rohit scored 89 runs at an average of 29.66.

Suryakumar Yadav vs Rohit Sharma - Who has scored more hundreds after 78 T20Is?

Suryakumar has four centuries to his name from 78 T20Is. The 360-degree batter hammered 117 off 55 balls against England in Nottingham in July 2022 and 112* off 51 deliveries against Sri Lanka in Rajkot in January 2023. He also scored 111* off 51 balls against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui in November 2022 and 100 off 56 balls against South Africa in Johannesburg in December 2023.

After 78 T20Is, Rohit had notched up two hundreds. He slammed 118 off just 43 balls against Sri Lanka in Indore in December 2017 and 106 off 66 deliveries against South Africa in Dharamsala in October 2015. In his overall T20I career, Rohit has hit five tons, which is a joint record he holds with Glenn Maxwell.

Suryakumar Yadav vs Rohit Sharma - Who has a better strike rate after 78 T20Is?

After 78 T20I matches, Suryakumar has a strike rate of 167.86. The 34-year-old has a strike rate of 172.61 from nine innings against Australia and a strike rate of 179.32 from seven innings against England.

In eight innings each against New Zealand and Sri Lanka, he has strike rates of 153.51 and 167.14, respectively. Against South Africa, Suryakumar has a strike rate of 163.87 from 10 innings. He has a comparatively low strike rate against Pakistan - 118.51 from five innings.

After 78 T20I matches, Rohit had a strike rate of 135.85. He registered a strike rate of 137.37 from 13 innings against Australia and 141.26 from four innings against England. In six innings each against Pakistan and New Zealand, he had strike rates of 129.62 and 126.74, respectively. Against South Africa, Rohit managed a strike rate of 136.40 from 10 innings and 143.78 from 13 innings against Sri Lanka.

