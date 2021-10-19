T20 World Cup 2021: 3 predictions ahead of India’s warm-up game against Australia

India will take on Australia in their second warm-up match of the T20 World Cup 2021 at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai on Wednesday. This will be the last practice game for India ahead of their first Super 12 clash, which will be against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday.

India thumped England by seven wickets in their first warm-up match of the T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai on Monday. Bowling first, India conceded 188 for 5 as Moeen Ali smashed an unbeaten 43 off 20, while Jonny Bairstow scored 49 off 36 and Liam Livingstone 30 off 20. For India, pacer Mohammed Shami returned with figures of 3 for 40.

India looked in complete ease during the chase, reaching the target in 19 overs. Opening the innings, Ishan Kishan top-scored with 70 off 46, while KL Rahul clobbered 51 off 24. The opening pair added 82 in 8.2 overs. Rishabh Pant also chipped in with a handy 29 as India enjoyed some good batting time in the middle during the T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up match.

T20 World Cup 2021: Will India make these changes for the game against Aussies?

With India set to take on Australia in their second warm-up game of the T20 World Cup 2021 on Wednesday, here are three changes that the side can make.

#1 Shardul Thakur could replace Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Shardul Thakur could play a vital role in India’s T20 World Cup 2021 campaign. Pic: Getty Images

Team India’s pace bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur had been drafted into the squad following uncertainty over Hardik Pandya’s availability as a bowler. However, after Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s poor show against England in the first warm-up game, India might play Thakur instead of Kumar in the match against Australia.

The experienced Kumar looked in no rhythm at all as he conceded 54 runs in four overs against England, going at an economy rate of 13.50. In IPL 2021 as well, Kumar had a forgettable tournament for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) across the two legs. He claimed only six wickets in 11 matches at a strike rate of 42.

Thakur did not get to bat or bowl, although he was part of the 13 named for the warm-up clash against England. Expect him to do some bowling against the Aussies.

#2 Rohit Sharma might open with KL Rahul

Team India vice-captain Rohit Sharma. Pic: Getty Images

Rohit Sharma did not play the practice game against England. He was rested as Ishan Kishan went out to open with KL Rahul. The combination flourished as both Kishan and Rahul smashed blazing fifties.

For India’s second T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up clash against Australia, expect vice-captain Rohit to return to the top of the order. Rohit is set to open the innings in the T20 World Cup for India. Whether his partner will be Kishan or Rahul remains to be seen. We might get a hint from India’s clash against Australia on Wednesday.

Rohit did not have a great run in IPL 2021 for Mumbai Indians (MI). He played six matches in the UAE leg and managed a total of just 131 runs with a best of 43 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Being a key member of India’s batting outfit for the T20 World Cup 2021, the Men in Blue might be keen to give Rohit a hit against Australia.

#3 Varun Chakravarthy likely to bowl

Will Varun Chakravarthy be India’s X-factor at the T20 World Cup 2021? Pic: BCCI

There is a theory doing the rounds that India do not want to expose mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy a lot heading into the T20 World Cup 2021. They want the suspense element around his bowling to remain fresh.

This is perhaps one of the reasons why he was benched alongside Rohit for the practice clash against England. In the wake of Rahul Chahar’s struggles verus the Englishmen, though, India might be forced to revisit their thoughts. Although Chahar picked up a wicket, he was punished for 43 runs, a pounding which could have dented his confidence.

While one can understand India’s idea of ‘hiding’ Chakravarthy, there is another factor that needs to be taken into consideration here. The leg-spinner’s fitness has been a massive talking point in the days leading up to the start of the T20 World Cup 2021. A few reports even claimed that he might be dropped owing to a dodgy knee.

As such, India will do well to give Chakravarthy a run against Australia on Wednesday. That way his match fitness can be tested to an extent. As for his mystery factor, he can anyways decide which cards he wants to hide!

