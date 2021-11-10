T20 World Cup 2021, England vs New Zealand: 4 records to watch out for

The first semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2021 will see England, who finished atop Group 1, take on New Zealand, who finished behind Pakistan in Group 2. The encounter is set to take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

England, who won five out of their six Super 12 games, will start as favorites. The Kiwis, on the other hand, have built a reputation of being underdogs who are more than capable of toppling England. New Zealand also have a score to settle after losing the 2019 ODI World Cup final to England.

On that note, let's take a look at some milestones certain players can achieve in this much-anticipated clash.

#1 Jonny Bairstow is just one six away from hitting 50 maximums in T20Is

Australia v England - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Jonny Bairstow has been an explosive opener for England over the years. With a T20I career spanning over 10 years, Bairstow has accumulated 1177 runs in 56 innings at an average of almost 27. He has hit 109 boundaries and 49 maximums in the process.

If the 32-year-old manages to clear the fence once against New Zealand, he would have hit 50 sixes in T20Is. Not only that, the right-hander is also a couple of grabs away from completing 100 catches in all T20s.

Given the damage he can inflict upon the opposition, England will be banking on Bairstow to get them off to a flying start in the first T20 World Cup 2021 semi-final.

#2 Eoin Morgan is a hit away from completing 350 sixes in T20 cricket

England v Sri Lanka - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Although the England skipper didn't get to bat in all the matches in the T20 World Cup 2021, he put on a good showing against Sri Lanka with his 40 (36). Eoin Morgan will be looking to add another feather to his cap by winning the tournament.

If the 35-year-old gets to hit one out of the park, he will have 350 sixes under his belt in T20 cricket.

Having played in various competitive T20 leagues around the world, the southpaw is sure to bring his experience to the fore and help England add another ICC trophy to their cabinet.

#3 Daryl Mitchell needs 45 runs to join the 2,500-run club in T20 cricket

India v New Zealand - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

With consistently good knocks against several teams in this league, Daryl Mitchell has settled as that fiery opener New Zealand needed. In 20 T20 internationals, the 30-year-old has scored 273 runs. Mitchell needs just 45 more to cross the 2,500 run-mark in T20s.

Moreover, the right-hander needs to clear the fence once to hit 100 sixes in T20 cricket. Given the form he is in, New Zealand will want him to put maximum runs on the board and bat throughout the 20 overs.

#4 Martin Guptill needs one maximum to become the New Zealand player with the most sixes in T20 World Cups

New Zealand v Scotland - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Martin Guptill has built a reputation as a destructive opener, especially in the shortest format. In 103 innings, the right-hander has scored 3,115 runs, hitting 273 boundaries and 155 maximums in the process.

Guptill is now just a big hit short of becoming the New Zealander with the most number of sixes in T20 World Cups. He currently shares the record with his compatriot Ross Taylor.

Guptill also needs 53 runs to go past Brendon McCullum’s tally of 637 and become New Zealand’s leading run-scorer in the T20 World Cups. Given his potential, Guptill might just break both records in the first semi-final on Wednesday.

Edited by Samya Majumdar

LIVE POLL Q. Who will advance to the final? NZ ENG 4 votes so far