T20 World Cup 2021, India vs New Zealand: 5 interesting stat facts from the match

India's 2021 T20 World Cup campaign hit a new low following their eight-wicket defeat against New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday.

Team India now have to depend on results from other matches to make a steep climb to reach the semi-finals as they struggle to stay afloat after consecutive disastrous defeats.

India still showed some appetite to fight against Pakistan through the Virat Kohli-Rishabh Pant partnership. But New Zealand completely steamrolled India to open their account in the tournament.

Let’s look at some of the interesting stats from the India-New Zealand match.

#1 Virat Kohli, leg-spin and Ish Sodhi

New Zealand leg-spinner Ish Sodhi became the first bowler to dismiss Virat Kohli thrice in T20Is. In a head-to-head battle between the two in all T20s, Ish Sodhi has bowled 34 deliveries to the Indian captain, giving away 42 runs and dismissing him thrice.

Virat Kohli averages 14 against him at a strike rate of 123.5. In fact, in all T20s, he has fallen to leg-spin six times since 2020, striking at 109.

#2 New Zealand bowlers vs India

Here are the top four wicket-takers in T20Is against India

- Ish Sodhi (NZ): 19 wickets | Ave 17.9 | Econ 7.2

19 wickets | Ave 17.9 | Econ 7.2 - Dushmantha Chameera (SL): 14 wickets | Ave 23.3 | Econ 7.5

14 wickets | Ave 23.3 | Econ 7.5 - Mitchell Santner (NZ): 12 wickets | Ave 28.6 | Econ 7.3

12 wickets | Ave 28.6 | Econ 7.3 - Tim Southee (NZ): 11 wickets | Ave 40.5 | Econ 9

Three of the four highest wicket-takers played against India on Sunday.

#3 New Zealand give India a true Halloween scare

New Zealand have now beaten India in all of their three encounters in the T20 World Cups, becoming the first team to win three consecutive games against the Asian giants in the marquee tournament. New Zealand remain unbeaten against India in all ICC events since 2003.

And here’s the Halloween fact:

Kausthub Gudipati @kaustats New Zealand defeat India on Halloween by scoring a Nelson (total 111) runs in Devil's Number (87) balls. Scary. New Zealand defeat India on Halloween by scoring a Nelson (total 111) runs in Devil's Number (87) balls. Scary.

India’s win-loss ratio against New Zealand stands at 0.33 in ICC events (World Cup, T20 World Cup and ODI World Cup), their worst against all sides.

Since 1990, India have won just one game against New Zealand in all ICC events from their nine encounters.

#4 Kane Williamson’s unique captaincy feat against India

Kane Williamson became the first captain to win three matches against India in all World Cups (ODI and T20s combined). The first win as a World Cup captain came in Nagpur during the 2016 edition of the T20 World Cup, followed by the 2019 ODI World Cup semi-final and then on Sunday.

Kane Williamson also led New Zealand to a win in the World Test Championship final against India earlier this year.

Kausthub Gudipati @kaustats

3* - Kane Williamson

2 - Allan Border

2 - Clive Lloyd

2 - Michael Clarke

2 - Ricky Ponting

2 - Chris Gayle

2 - Arjuna Ranatunga

2 - Graeme Smith



Adding to it, captain Kane also won WTC final against India.

#5 Virat Kohli and toss losses

Virat Kohli has made quite a reputation for being consistent in losing tosses. After losing four out of five tosses in the England toss, he lost both tosses in the T20 World Cup. He has now lost five consecutive tosses in T20Is.

Against New Zealand, across all formats, he has lost 17 tosses in 21 matches.

