T20 World Cup 2021, New Zealand vs Australia - 4 records to watch out for

The big final of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup is upon us and it is between New Zealand and Australia. The most important encounter of the tournament is set to take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Interestingly, the two teams who took the field as second favorites in the semis are going to clash in this one.

New Zealand started off with a loss against Pakistan in the Super 12 stage but they did what they were best known for i.e. bouncing back. After defeating India, Scotland, Namibia and Afghanistan, they met England in the semis and managed to send them home too. The Kiwis will now be looking to continue their winning streak. They will look to defeat their long-time rivals Australia and claim their first ICC T20 World Cup trophy.

On the other hand, Australia have had an exceptional campaign except their loss against the Englishmen. After pulling off a stunner against Pakistan in the semis, Australia will be charged up to add another ICC cup to their cabinet.

While this game can be anyone's, let's take a look at some milestones certain players can take away in this mighty clash.

#1 Aaron Finch needs 25 runs to become the second Australian to complete 10,000 T20 runs

While Finch failed to trouble the scorers in their semi-final clash, he has had a great World Cup as captain for Australia. Finch made some significant contributions in crucial games and has now led Australia into the finals.

With loads of experience in the shortest format, Finch can now break a major record with one game left in the tournament. The right-hander needs just 25 to join the 10k-run club in T20 cricket. If he goes on to do it, he will become the second Australian after David Warner and the sixth player overall to cross this landmark.

Will he produce a big innings in the game that matters? We will find out soon!

#2 David Warner needs four big ones to complete 100 T20I sixes

One of the reasons Australia are in the finals right now is due to David Warner. With some great batting against Sri Lanka, West Indies and Pakistan, the southpaw has provided Australia the start they needed in this league. Warner has had an impressive T20I record with over 2500 runs in 87 matches. Out of that, 96 have been maximums.

Warner needs to clear the fence four more times to acquire 100 T20I sixes. He can become the second Australian after Aaron Finch to achieve the feat. Given his form, Australia will be banking on the left-hander to help them claim the trophy.

#3 Martin Guptill needs one maximum to become the New Zealand player with the most sixes in T20 World Cups

Martin Guptill failed to click against the English in the semis but his reputation as a a destructive opener is still intact. In 104 innings, the right-hander has scored 3,119 runs, hitting 274 boundaries and 155 maximums in the process.

Guptill is now just a big hit short of becoming the New Zealander with the most number of sixes in T20 World Cups. He currently shares the record with his former teammate Ross Taylor with 23 sixes.

Guptill also needs 49 runs to go past Brendon McCullum’s tally of 637 and become New Zealand’s leading run-scorer in the T20 World Cups. Can he get to both these records and get the Blackcaps over the line? It's a bit of a stretch but anything is possible in the game of cricket, right?

#4 Mitchell Santner needs one hit over the fence to get to 50 sixes in T20 cricket

Santner can take the game away from the opposition with his bowling, but he can do it with his bat as well. Santner can bat when needed at the death and is a great asset in the shortest format. He has gotten his team over the line on multiple occasions in various T20 leagues. He is now on the verge of creating a record for himself with the bat.

Santner needs one big hit to complete 50 maximums in all of the T20s. He is one of New Zealand's key players and will surely be utilized to his full potential in one the most important games of their lives.

