T20 World Cup 2021: Predicting the table-toppers of Round 1

On 17th July, 2021, the ICC announced the schedule for the 2021 T20 World Cup, with the tournament slated to begin on 17th October in Oman and the United Arab Emirates. The format of the T20 World Cup, though, is slightly different from its predecessors, for it features a qualifying round before four teams join the eight automatically qualified countries in the Super 12 stage.

The likes of Bangladesh, Ireland, Netherlands and Sri Lanka are slated to play the qualifiers, with four other teams also taking part. And, on 17th July, the ICC announced the groups that these sides would be divided into in the 2021 T20 World Cup.

While Bangladesh will have Oman, Papua New Guinea and Scotland for company, Sri Lanka will have to contend with the threat posed by Ireland, Namibia and the Netherlands.

Though there might be a temptation to label the qualification phase as something of a foregone conclusion, especially considering the historic success Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have had in the shortest format, that is hardly a given at this T20 World Cup. Not just because both teams have showcased frailties lately, but also because the rest of the pack are equally capable of upsetting the apple cart.

Thus, with the battle lines being drawn, the time is perhaps right to delve deeper into predictions and analyse where the aforementioned nations could end up, following the culmination of Round 1.

Group A

Can Sri Lanka turn around their fortunes?

Prima facie, this group seems a lot tougher than the other, especially considering that it also houses Ireland and Netherlands – teams realistically adept at causing flutters, in addition to Sri Lanka.

Namibia, meanwhile, haven’t set the world ablaze recently but have slowly gotten their cricketing ecosystem back on track having fallen off a cliff since the onset of the 2010s.

Thus, there is enough reason to suggest that each game in this group might be as hotly contested as the other. And, in lieu of the Islanders’ current state of turmoil, it could even pave the way for a remarkable run of fixtures before the Super 12 stage.

Unsurprisingly, teams that are able to hold their nerve would find themselves in a greater position to achieve victory. Not just because a spot among the cricketing elite beckons, but also because qualifying would represent a significant step for most teams in this T20 World Cup group.

To that end, the Netherlands could be the dark horses in Group A of the T20 World Cup, for they have fairly adept players in their squad. However, the sluggish pitches in Oman and the UAE could have a detrimental impact, considering most of their squad wouldn’t have played on such surfaces.

As far as Namibia are concerned, maybe this T20 World Cup is just a step too far for them. While they retain the ability to spring the odd surprise, they might just become the team that makes up the numbers in this otherwise fiercely contested T20 World Cup group.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, have plenty of problems to tide over. However, as opposed to the others, they have the luxury of banking upon T20 World Cup experiences – something that could come to the fore if push comes to shove.

And, even though they’ve not scaled the peaks they had become accustomed to in the late 2000s and early 2010s, they still have enough match-winners to take care of Namibia and the Netherlands.

Sri Lanka, however, could suffer a tad against Ireland. Not only do the Irish have excellent batters in their ranks, they also have a decent pace bowling battery – one that could trouble the Islanders’ rather brittle batting unit.

Ireland have adequate quality to get the better of Namibia and the Netherlands, meaning that their fixture against Sri Lanka could define where both teams end up. Yet, with this particular encounter taking place in the Middle East, Sri Lanka might just trump the Irish.

T20 World Cup Group A Predictions: Sri Lanka to win the group, Ireland to finish as runners-up

