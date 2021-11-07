T20 World Cup 2021: The best player from each team - Group 1

It was true what they said about Group 1 in the T20 World Cup 2021 being the 'Group of Death'. That turned out to be the case, as South Africa got knocked out of the tournament despite winning four of their five games. In the end, it boiled down to net run rate (NRR), as both England and Australia enjoyed thumping wins against Bangladesh to boost their NRR.

Group 1 had its fair share of players who gave their all for their teams. It's a pity some of them could not take their teams to the knockouts. On that note, here's a look at the best player from each team in Group 1 of the T20 World Cup 2021:

#1 England - Jos Buttler

A roaring and rampaging Buttler took England to the top of the table.

This was an easy pick considering Jos Buttler is the leading run-scorer of the T20 World Cup 2021. He also has the highest score so far, the only century scored so far in the tournament. Moreover, he has the highest batting average - a massive 120, and striking the ball at a strike rate of 155.

Buttler has scored the most sixes ( 13) at the T20 World Cup 2021 and the fifth-most fours (18) at the T20 World Cup 2021.

It is not just in stats that he is leading the team. Buttler has three not out scores in his five innings, and took the team to victory when chasing against Australia and West Indies. He also scored the century while rescuing his side against Sri Lanka from an unfavourable position.

#2 Australia - Adam Zampa

Australia have found themselves a Shane Warne 2.0 in Adam Zampa.

The T20 World Cup 2021 in the Middle East has been a godsend for spin bowlers. Very few spinners have been on top of the batters in the tournament than Australia's Adam Zampa.

The leg-spinner has 11 wickets in five matches so far, the most by bowler in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2021. He has taken a wicket in every match so far, with his five-wicket haul against Bangladesh being his best effort thus far.

Zampa also has the third-best bowling average in the tournament (9.91) and the fourth-best strike rate (10.36). He has done so bowling 19 of his 20 available overs, which is simply outstanding.

Honourary mention: David Warner is also back in form just in time for the semi-finals after a blitzkrieg 89 against West Indies in a must-win game for Australia.

