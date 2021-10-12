T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up matches: Full schedule, squads, match timings & live-streaming details

The warm-up matches for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2021 are all set to begin on October 12th and go on till October 20th.

Before beginning their campaigns at the 2021 T20 World Cup, the 16 participants will feature in a few warm-up games to prepare themselves for the mega event. The matches will take place on October 12, 14, 18 and 20, as per the schedule issued by the ICC, with each team playing two games apiece.

The 16 teams are India, Australia, England, Pakistan, Afghanistan, New Zealand, South Africa and West Indies from the Super-12 stage, and Oman, Namibia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands, Papua New Guinea and Scotland from the group stage. Sixteen matches will be played over the course of four days.

All matches will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi and the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

Full Schedule and Match Timings (IST)

Tuesday, October 12

Ireland vs Papua New Guinea, Abu Dhabi, 3:30 PM

Scotland vs Netherlands, Dubai, 7:30 PM

Oman vs Namibia, Dubai, 7:30 PM

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Abu Dhabi, 7:30 PM

Thursday, October 14

Bangladesh vs Ireland, Abu Dhabi, 11:30 AM

Namibia vs Scotland, Dubai, 3:30 PM

Sri Lanka vs Papua New Guinea, Abu Dhabi, 3:30 PM

Netherlands vs Oman, Dubai, 7:30 PM

Monday, October 18

Afghanistan vs South Africa, Abu Dhabi, 3:30 PM

Pakistan vs West Indies, Dubai, 3:30 PM

New Zealand vs Australia, Abu Dhabi, 7:30 PM

India vs South Africa, Dubai, 7:30 PM

Wednesday, October 20

England vs New Zealand, Abu Dhabi, 3:30 PM

India vs Australia, Dubai, 3:30 PM

South Africa vs Pakistan, Abu Dhabi, 7:30 PM

Afghanistan vs West Indies, Dubai, 7:30 PM

Live Stream

Star Sports Network will telecast selected warm-up games of the T20 World Cup 2021. Both of India's warm-up games will be telecast on Star Sports 1, while fans can also watch the matches on Disney+ Hotstar.

Full Squads

Australia

New Zealand vs Australia - T20 Game 4

Aaron Finch, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson.

England

London Spirit Men vs Northern Superchargers Men - The Hundred

Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone.

India

India vs England - 1st T20 International

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya.

Pakistan

England vs Pakistan - 3rd Vitality International Twenty20

Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim.

Afghanistan

Mohammad Nabi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Gulbadin Naib, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Hamid Hassan, Farid Ahmed Malik, Naveen ul Haq, Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Mohammad Shahzad

South Africa

Temba Bavuma, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, W Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen.

West Indies

West Indies are one of the favourites.

Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Lendl Simmons, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle.

New Zealand

New Zealand vs Australia - T20 Game

Kane Williamson, Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson.

Bangladesh

Bangladesh vs India - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Mahmud Ullah, Naim Sheikh, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Saifuddin, Shamim Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain.

Namibia

Gerhard Erasmus, Stephen Baard, Karl Birkenstock. Michau du Preez, Jan Frylinck, Zane Green, Nicol Lofie-Eaton, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Michael van Lingen, David Wiese, Craig Williams, Picky Ya France.

Ireland

Andrew Balbirnie, Mark Adair, Kevin O’Brien, Neil Rock, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine.

Papua New Guinea

Assad Vala, Charles Amini, Lega Siaka, Norman Vanua, Nosaina Pokana, Kipling Doriga, Tony Ura, Hiri Hiri, Gaudi Toka, Sese Bau, Damien Ravu, Kabua Vagi-Morea, Simon Atai, Jason Kila, Chad Soper, Jack Gardner.

Netherlands

Pieter Seelaar, Colin Ackermann, Philippe Boissevain, Ben Cooper, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards, Brandon Glover, Fred Klaassen, Stephan Myburgh, Max O’Dowd, Ryan Ten Doeschate, Logan van Beek, Timm van der Gugten, Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren.

Scotland

Kyle Coetzer, Richard Berrington, Dylan Budge, Matthew Cross, Josh Davey, Ally Evans, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Calum Macleod, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal.

Sri Lanka

Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Janith Perera, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya De Silva, Pathum Nissanka.

Oman

Zeeshan Maqsood, Aqib Ilyas, Sandeep Goud, Nester Dhamba, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan, Naseem Khushi, Sufyan Mehmood, Fayyaz Butt, Khurram Khan, Jatinder Singh, Khawar Ali, Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Suraj Kumar.

