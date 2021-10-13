T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up matches schedule: Full list of warm-up matches, live streaming, timings and venue details

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will start this Sunday (October 17) in the Middle East. Eight teams, namely Bangladesh, Oman, Holland, Scotland, Ireland, Papua New Guinea, Sri Lanka and Namibia, will be in action during Round 1 of the competition.

The qualifying stage will be followed by the Super 12s. India, Afghanistan, New Zealand and Pakistan are in Group A, while Australia, South Africa, West Indies and England are in Group B. All eight teams have earned direct tickets to the Super 12 round, which will begin on October 23.

Before all the teams play their opening fixtures in the T20 World Cup 2021, the ICC has organized a round of warm-up matches. The teams will compete against the squads from their opposite groups in the warm-up stage.

Here is the full schedule for the warm-up matches' second set featuring the eight teams that have qualified for the Super 12s:

T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up matches, timings and venues

October 18, Afghanistan vs South Africa, Abu Dhabi, 3:30 PM IST

October 18, New Zealand vs Australia, Abu Dhabi, 7:30 PM IST

October 18, Pakistan vs West Indies, Dubai, 3:30 PM IST

October 18, India vs England, Dubai, 7:30 PM IST

October 20, England vs New Zealand, Abu Dhabi, 3:30 PM IST

October 20, South Africa vs Pakistan, Abu Dhabi, 7:30 PM IST

October 20, India vs Australia, Dubai, 3:30 PM IST

October 20, Afghanistan vs West Indies, Dubai 7:30 PM IST

Which stadiums will host the T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up matches?

The T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up matches will take place in two cities. The teams that have already qualified for the Super 12 stage will play their warm-up matches in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

When and where will India play their T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up matches?

The Indian cricket team will battle England in Dubai on October 18 at 7:30 PM IST. Their second warm-up game will take place against Australia on October 20 in Dubai at 3:30 PM IST.

Is live streaming available for T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up matches?

The Star Sports Network will telecast the matches of the T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up round. Both of India's games will be telecast live on Star Sports 1. Live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

