T20 World Cup 2021: Weekly round-up of the Group 1 teams

The Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2021 kicked off last Saturday, with four Group 1 teams getting their campaigns underway. After securing their birth through Round 1, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh joined England, Australia, the West Indies, and South Africa in the proverbial "group of death".

With each team to play five fixtures in the group, the top two will make their way to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2021. All six sides in Group 1 have played a minimum of two matches so far, with England sitting comfortably at the top, level on points with Australia.

On that note, let's have a look at how the first week of the T20 World Cup 2021 panned out for the Group 1 teams.

England

The current ODI world champions were regarded as one of the favorites to lift the T20 World Cup 2021 even before the tournament got underway. Having found a certain method to their madness, England have become a formidable unit in white-ball cricket.

The winners of the T20 World Cup in 2010, England suffered a gut-wrenching loss against the West Indies in the 2016 final. However, the runners-up from the previous edition made a statement of intent with a win in their opening game, brushing aside the defending champions West Indies. They then went on to clinch a commanding win over Bangladesh in their second game and have already set one foot in the semi-finals.

Toss has played a huge factor in the matches in the UAE and Eoin Morgan certainly has the luck of the Irish going his way. His bowlers have put in a comprehensive display in both games so far, meaning England's batting unit is yet to be duly tested in the tournament.

Australia

Cricket Australia @CricketAus



Next up: England on Sunday morning! Our Aussie men made it two from two at the #T20WorldCup last night 🇦🇺Next up: England on Sunday morning! Our Aussie men made it two from two at the #T20WorldCup last night 🇦🇺Next up: England on Sunday morning! https://t.co/EzxV8Cgxtn

Much like their arch-rivals, Australia have had the toss of luck going their way and registered successful run chases in their opening two games against South Africa and Bangladesh.

While there have been a few doubts about the mighty Australians in the T20 format, they have managed to find a way to win even when they aren't at their very best.

With some world-class bowlers such as Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa in their ranks, Australia are capable of restricting their opponents to sub-par totals.

But the Aussies lack firepower on the batting front. Apart from Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis, they seem to be missing some T20 specialists. That being said, their two openers - Aaron Finch and David Warner - have had a welcome return to form in their opening two games and the likes of Steve Smith, Mitchell Marsh and Matthew Wade will look to follow suit if Australia are to end the wait for their maiden T20 World Cup title.

South Africa

The Proteas have had their share of drama both on and off the field in the T20 World Cup 2021. While the Quinton de Kock saga stole most headlines ahead of their first win against the West Indies, the South Africans have a few things to ponder on.

While their star opener is expected to be back in the side for their next encounter, South Africa have so far lacked a clinical edge in the T20 World Cup. However, in such times of despair, the true character of the side comes out.

Temba Bavuma led his troops to a win in their second match against the West Indies, giving the Proteas a significant boost in achieving victory without their star man. Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram have carried the major bulk of the run-scoring, while the bowling unit has flexed its muscles in both games.

With three games to go in their Super 12 round, South Africa are currently in third place and will be looking to get at least two wins from their remaining fixtures to give themselves a fighting chance of progressing to the semi-finals.

Sri Lanka

The young and spirited Sri Lankan unit gathered some steam, going unbeaten in Round 1 of the T20 World Cup 2021. They continued their winning momentum against Bangladesh in their Super 12 opener, but finally got a bit of a reality check against Australia.

A side that has a blend of youth and experience, it's the young guns shouldering the responsibility so far. Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka and Charith Asalanka have all been in terrific nick with the bat and the likes of Kusal Perera will look to join the party soon.

Sri Lanka's strength has been in their bowling unit. Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana's bewitching spin, along with the express pace of Dushmantha Chameera and Lahiru Kumara, means the Islanders boast a bowling attack that could threaten any side on their day.

The challenge for them is to stick to their guns and deliver under pressure, and not be intimated against the big sides like they did in the Australia game

West Indies

The defending champions have failed to deliver on the promise their big names have shown over the years. When it comes to the two-time champions, they play T20 cricket in their own way.

While they found themselves on the brink of elimination in their match against Bangladesh, the Windies managed to hold their nerve in a humdinger. There's a belief that the West Indies side are at their most dangerous self when their backs are against the wall.

Well, if that is the case, the other teams have to keep an eye out. Having been absolutely battered in their first two games, Andre Russell held his nerve to seal a victory against Bangladesh to get their first points on board.

The Windies will have to pull a rabbit out of the hat if they are to make their way into the semis. To have that chance, they'll have to win their remaining games from this stage and their big names will have to come to the fore with the bat.

Bangladesh

Following their loss against the West Indies on Friday, Bangladesh have been all but knocked out of this year's T20 World Cup. The Asian outfit managed to make it to the Super 12s, but have yet to win a game since.

It's been a disappointing T20 World Cup for the subcontinent nation, to say the least. While the bowling unit has failed to deliver on the promise they have shown in recent times, the batting unit once again seems heavily reliant on Shakib Al Hasan.

Speaking of Shakib, the star all-rounder was seen hobbling in their do-or-die match against West Indies. With just pride to play for now, Bangladesh will want to end the tournament with a win and could play party poopers for either Australia or South Africa. However, they might have to do that without their talisman.

Edited by Samya Majumdar