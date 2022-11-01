T20 World Cup 2022: 3 records that can be broken during today's clash between New Zealand and England 

In what is expected to be a blockbuster clash, New Zealand are set to go up against England in Match 33 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 on Tuesday, November 1. The encounter is scheduled to be played at the Gabba in Brisbane.

There will be a lot riding on this game as both teams will be vying for a win to strengthen their prospects of qualifying for the semi-finals.

A defeat to Ireland in a rain-curtailed match and an abandoned fixture against arch-rivals Australia have seen England in a do-or-die situation. They have secured only three points in as many games and desperately need a win on Tuesday to stay alive in the T20 World Cup.

On the other hand, New Zealand are one of just two teams left in the tournament who are yet to suffer a loss. A win against England will seal their place in the knockout stages.

The match in Brisbane also offers both teams a chance to break a number of records. Let's take a look at three of these records that will be vulnerable during the upcoming high-octane fixture.

#3 New Zealand can win their first international game at the Gabba after 20 years

The Gabba Stadium in Brisbane [Pic Credit: Getty Images]

It is quite interesting to know that New Zealand will play their first T20 international at the Gabba on Tuesday.

However, the Blackcaps don't have a good record at this venue across formats as well. New Zealand have failed to record an international win in Brisbane in the last 20 years, with their most recent victory coming in an ODI against South Africa back in January 2002.

The Kane Williamson-led side will be aiming to break their Gabba hoodoo and win their maiden T20I at the iconic ground.

#2 Tim Southee is on the verge of becoming the first pacer to bowl in 100 T20I innings

New Zealand v Sri Lanka - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

New Zealand's wrecker-in-chief Tim Southee has been in terrific form with the ball in the tournament, having picked up four wickets in two games at an exceptional economy of 2.9.

The veteran bowler is on the verge of creating a personal milestone when he takes the field against England on Tuesday. Southee, who has taken part in 101 T20Is in his career, will become only the first-ever pacer to bowl in 100 T20I innings.

The 33-year-old has bowled in 99 T20I innings so far and the upcoming game against England will mark the century of innings.

The only other bowler to have bowled in more than 100 T20Is is Bangladesh skipper and ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan. The left-arm spinner has played 107 T20Is so far and has bowled in 105 of them.

Southee is also currently the leading wicket-taker in T20Is, with 126 scalps to his name.

#1 Jos Buttler can become England's T20I highest run-getter in his 100th match

Australia v England - T20I Series: Game 3

Perhaps the most valuable T20I player for England, Jos Buttler will mark his 100th T20 international game against New Zealand on Tuesday. The English skipper will become only the second England player to achieve the feat, with the first being former captain Eoin Morgan, who played 115 T20Is.

Buttler also has a golden chance to make his 100th T20I appearance even more special as he needs just 64 more runs to become England's leading T20I run-getter.

With 2395 runs presently under his belt, the wicketkeeper batter might pass his predecessor Morgan, who now tops the tally with 2458 T20I runs.

