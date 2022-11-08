T20 World Cup 2022: 5 players who can light up the 1st semi-final between New Zealand and Pakistan

New Zealand and Pakistan will clash in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Wednesday, November 9. The Kiwis topped Group 1 in the Super 12 round, winning three matches and losing only one. Their game against Afghanistan was washed out due to inclement weather.

New Zealand kicked off their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign in a sensational fashion at the same venue where they will be playing their semi-final. In a thoroughly clinical display, they got the better of the hosts and defending champions Australia by 89 runs.

A break in momentum courtesy of the washout against Afghanistan did not affect them as they got the better of Sri Lanka by 65 runs. A 20-run loss to England hampered their progress, but they beat Ireland by 35 runs to secure their semis berth.

Pakistan took a completely diverse route to the knockouts. They suffered losses to India and Zimbabwe in their first two matches. A six-wicket win over the Netherlands kept them alive. However, it was their 33-run (D/L method) triumph over South Africa that gave their campaign a real boost. After the Proteas floundered against the Netherlands, Pakistan sneaked into the top two in Group 2 following their five-wicket win over Bangladesh.

A number of match-winners from both teams will be exhibiting their skills during the first semi-final at the SCG.

Here's a look at five names who could light up the knockout clash.

#1 Shaheen Afridi

Pakistan left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi. Pic: Getty Images

Pakistan's left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi has had a two-part tournament. He was pedestrian in the first three matches, managing only a solitary scalp. His fitness was being questioned, with former team captain Salman Butt even claiming that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) took a big risk by picking him for the World Cup considering his recent injury woes.

The 22-year-old, however, has responded to his critics with terrific performances in the last two matches. He blew away the Proteas batting line-up with figures of 3/14 and followed it up with a career-best 4/22 against Bangladesh.

Afridi seems to have found his rhythm just in the nick of time and that is definitely not good news for New Zealand’s batters.

#2 Glenn Phillips

New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips. Pic: Getty Images

Glenn Phillips has been New Zealand’s X factor in the batting department. He scored a sensational century against Sri Lanka and that too under immense pressure.

Batting first, the Kiwis were reduced to 15/3 in four overs. However, 25-year-old Phillips launched a brutal counter-attack on the Lankan bowlers, clobbering 104 off 64 balls, a whirlwind knock that featured 10 fours and four sixes.

He carried his great hitting form with the willow into the next match against England as well. Although his 32-ball 62 came in a losing cause, he gave yet another exhibition of breathtaking strokeplay.

Phillips is not expected to have it easy against a strong Pakistan bowling line-up. However, if his attempted onslaught comes off, he will put the Kiwis in a great position to push for a berth in the final.

#3 Shadab Khan

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan. Pic: Getty Images

All-rounder Shadab Khan has been Pakistan’s MVP (most valuable player) in the T20 World Cup so far. Under tense circumstances, he has delivered with both bat and ball. In a do-or-die encounter against South Africa, Pakistan seemed on the verge of exit, having crumbled to 43/4 while batting first.

Shadab launched a merciless counter-attack and hammered the Proteas pacers to all parts of the ground in Sydney. His 52 came off just 22 balls with the help of three fours and four sixes. More significantly, he dented South Africa’s confidence. Having done a terrific job with the bat, he dismissed Temba Bavuma and Aiden Markram in the same over, causing irreparable damage to the Proteas' chances in the game.

The 24-year-old has already claimed 10 wickets in five matches at an average of 11.20. He will be a big threat to the Kiwis, who are not renowned for playing leg-spin all that well.

#4 Lockie Ferguson

Lockie Ferguson celebrates a wicket against Ireland. Pic: Getty Images

New Zealand have a number of match-winners in their bowling department. Tim Southee and Trent Boult are proven performers across all formats of the game and have already made an impact in this year’s World Cup. They are expected to come to the party in the semi-final as well.

Spinners Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner have also done a decent job. However, it is Lockie Ferguson, with his extra pace, who could trouble Pakistan’s batters. Consistency has not been Ferguson’s forte and in the ongoing tournament as well, he has been expensive at times.

The 31-year-old, though, would be going into the knockout clash high on confidence after his impressive three-fer against Ireland. If he has a good day with the ball, Ferguson has the potential to end up being the difference between the two sides.

#5 Mohammad Wasim Jr

Mohammad Wasim Jr. reacts after taking a wicket. Pic: Getty Images

Pakistan’s young pacer Mohammad Wasim Jr. is the dark horse on this list. While the likes of Wanindu Hasaranga, Anrich Nortje, and Arshdeep Singh have grabbed the limelight for their bowling exploits, Wasim Jr’s performances have almost gone unnoticed - one of the reasons being Pakistan’s poor showing in the first half of the Super 12.

The 21-year-old has claimed seven scalps in four matches at an average of 10.14 and an exceptional economy rate of 6.45. Wasim Jr’s pace has been impressive and his yorkers have been pretty much spot on.

The youngster looks like a confident lad who is waiting for a big opportunity to flourish. New Zealand must be wary of the threat that the fast bowler can pose.

