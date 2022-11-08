T20 World Cup 2022: "India is a very talented team, they will win the World Cup" - AB de Villiers backs Rohit Sharma and Co. to lift the trophy 

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers is rooting for Team India to clinch the championship trophy in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

He has predicted that India and New Zealand will make it to the all-important final and backed the Men in Blue to emerge victorious over the Kane Williamson-led side in the summit clash. De Villiers highlighted how Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav have showcased tremendous form so far in the competition.

The 38-year-old also suggested that while Rohit Sharma hasn't been at his best with the bat, the seasoned campaigner is expected to fire in the impending knockout fixtures.

Speaking to news agency ANI, de Villiers said:

"I think India will play New Zealand in the final, and I think India will win the World Cup. Everyone is playing well. Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli are in great form. Rohit hasn't had his best of runs, but he will come into the party when it matters the most. India is a very talented team."

The Indian side will take on England in the semi-finals of the showpiece event. De Villiers emphasized how that would be the biggest test for Rohit Sharma and Co. He added that if India manage to trump England, they will surely go on to win the T20 World Cup:

"I'm looking forward to them having a good game against England, which is their biggest test in my opinion. I believe that if they win the semi-finals, they will go on to win the trophy."

Notably, India showcased great consistency in the group stage of the event, finishing with just a solitary defeat against South Africa. They are the only side to go into the semi-finals with four wins to their name.

India and England to lock horns in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022

India, who were the table-toppers in Group 2, will battle it out against England, who finished second in Group 1, in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022.

The crucial tie between the two cricketing giants will be played at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, November 10. India and England have faced each other on three occasions in the history of the T20 World Cup.

India have the upper hand when it comes to their head-to-head record, claiming two wins from their three fixtures against England. The winner of this encounter will advance to the final of the competition, which will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, November 13.

Meanwhile, New Zealand and Pakistan will compete in the first semi-final of the tournament at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday, November 9.

