T20 World Cup 2022: Predicting where each team will finish in Group 1

After a thrilling start to the T20 World Cup, the stage is now set for the Super 12 phase. The teams have been divided into two groups of six, with Afghanistan, Australia, England, Ireland, New Zealand and Sri Lanka making up Group 1. Bangladesh, India, Netherlands, Pakistan, South Africa and Zimbabwe, on the other hand, are part of Group 2 of the T20 World Cup Super 12 stage.

Unsurprisingly, there are endless possibilities, with regards to who might qualify for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup. In this piece, we will look at which teams are the likeliest to emerge from Group 1 and why that might be the case.

Without further ado, here is a look at how this particular Super 12 group of the T20 World Cup could look like.

T20 World Cup predictions

#6 Afghanistan

Afghanistan have, in the past few years, threatened to cause an almighty flutter. Even at the recently concluded Asia Cup, it felt that they could translate their potential into something tangible. Unfortunately for them, that watershed tournament has not materialized yet. And with this T20 World Cup being held in Australia – conditions where their spinners might not be as penetrative and where their batters might struggle, that wait might continue a bit longer.

On paper, Afghanistan have genuine match-winners. Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan have experience of playing in Australia as well, having been a pivotal part of the Big Bash League in the past few years. However, their batting, which has a tendency to implode, could be a bit of a problem at the T20 World Cup.

Hazratullah Zazai and Rahmanullah Gurbaz can tee off. Both of them, though, are untested on these shores, as is Ibrahim Zadran. Najibullah Zadran is often their middle-order enforcer but he might find it tough to impose himself against high-quality pace bowling.

That said, don’t rule out Afghanistan producing the odd massive upset. It is just that when it comes to putting together a coherent T20 World Cup campaign, they might fall well short.

#5 Ireland

Ireland have landed themselves in the relatively tougher group. What Ireland have going for them, though, is that they have, unlike most other sides in the group, already played at the T20 World Cup. The teething period, thus, might not be as much of an impediment.

Additionally, they seem to have the players to cope with Australian conditions. Andrew Balbirnie and Paul Stirling have slowly but surely rediscovered their mojo. Lorcan Tucker has also looked accomplished at the crease and they have genuine batting depth with Curtis Campher and George Dockrell in excellent form. Harry Tector, too, can take the game away from the opposition.

Their bowling unit will be tested to the hilt, considering they don’t have a tearaway quick. They also seem to lack a high-quality spinner. But Ireland are a team whose whole is almost always greater than the sum of its parts. And if that remains the case, they could hold their own at the T20 World Cup.

Getting out of this group, however, is a different kettle of fish altogether, and only the most hopeful of Ireland fans would be dreaming of a semi-final berth. Having enjoyed recent success against Afghanistan, though, it might not be a huge upset if they edge past them in the Super 12 stage as well.

#4 Sri Lanka

Despite the loss to Namibia, Sri Lanka have made it to the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup. They are, as things stand, the reigning Asia Cup champions and have a side filled with exciting cricketers. How far can they get in the T20 World Cup, though?

Predicting what Sri Lanka will do is one of the hardest gigs in cricket. One moment, they might be beating the best side in the world. Another moment, they could be capitulating. Their batting unit seems a lot more settled than it was at last year’s T20 World Cup, with Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka having runs behind him. If they will be able to replicate it in a high-pressure situation is another matter altogether.

The bigger worry is their bowling attack, which has been ravaged by injuries. Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga will keep them afloat in most games. However, the lack of a genuine fast-bowling wicket-taker could hamper them, especially on Australian surfaces. Death bowling could also be a concern in Dushmantha Chameera’s absence, with the likes of Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara and Pramod Madushan all prone to the odd expensive outing.

Sri Lanka’s recent Asia Cup success, however, does tell us that they will give the more established teams a headache. It might not happen often enough for them to challenge for a semi-final spot, although it might just happen regularly enough for teams to not take them lightly either.

#3 New Zealand

Okay, so this is where things start getting interesting. Australia, England and New Zealand are the three strongest sides in this group and there is not a lot to separate these aforementioned outfits. Australia are enjoying home advantage. England have a point to prove after stumbling at the penultimate stage last year. And New Zealand, well, they have a knack of turning up when it matters most.

This time, though, it feels that the Kiwis might not have the requisite resources to outlast either of Australia or England. Had New Zealand been in the other group, they might have even qualified. But against Australia and England, you feel their batting is a little lightweight, and their bowling is not as menacing. That they don’t have a great record in Australia only tilts the scales further in Australia and England’s favour.

A major issue for the Kiwis in recent times has been their batting tempo. Martin Guptill is not the force he once was. Kane Williamson has huffed and puffed in the shortest format for a while now, and Finn Allen, despite his promise, is still a greenhorn in international cricket. Devon Conway can hold this batting order together, although you feel that might not be adequate, especially against the biggest gunslingers.

Bowling wise, too, it seems that they don’t have enough incision. The conditions might not assist Tim Southee and Trent Boult as much. Adam Milne and Lockie Ferguson can crank it up but can also concede a lot of runs. Their spin-bowling contingent, too, is not as accomplished as some of their competitors.

But New Zealand being New Zealand will be a part of the qualification conversation. They will run Australia and England close, although for the first time since 2014, they might fail to qualify for the semi-finals.

#2 Australia

Australia, unlike last year’s T20 World Cup, enter with plenty of expectations in 2022. Largely because they are defending champions, but also because they will be playing on home soil. So, in most circumstances, you would back them to top their Super 12 group. The only problem, though, is that one of the teams capable of beating them are in their group – England.

Had the T20 World Cup happened a month ago, Australia would most certainly have finished atop this pile. They were chasing totals down for fun. Their bowlers were making a mark in every game, and they did not have too many injury concerns. In the past couple of weeks, though, that pattern has been tweaked a touch.

Against England, they lost twice while chasing. In both matches, they found themselves in winning positions before fluffing their lines. Matthew Wade, who has mastered the art of finishing, batted deep in both games but wasn’t able to haul his team to victory.

Their bowling unit, while not bad on paper, showed signs that they could also ship more runs than what would be ideal. Moreover, with Marcus Stoinis and Mitchell Marsh not yet fit and firing as all-rounders, they have to grapple with the balance of their side.

Having said that, they have too much firepower to not make the semi-final altogether. Tim David, fast-tracked into the squad, can win them a game or two of his own accord, and almost everyone knows about the quality Aaron Finch, David Warner and Glenn Maxwell bring to the table. Topping the table, though, might not happen this time round.

#1 England

Well, we’ve been waxing lyrical about England for most of this article. Let us try and understand what the fuss is all about. Prior to the rubber against Australia, they had not won a T20I series since the start of their home summer, having lost to India and South Africa. But the 2-0 win against Australia has just injected wind into their sails, and at the cost of sounding cliched, they might just be peaking at the right time.

Ben Stokes, one of the greatest clutch players in modern-day cricket, is also part of England’s T20 World Cup squad, as is Alex Hales, who has a redemption arc of his own to complete. Dawid Malan, Harry Brook and Liam Livingstone might enjoy the pace and bounce on offer, with Moeen Ali batting as well as he has ever done. Oh, and they also have arguably the best T20 batter on the planet in Jos Buttler.

Their bowling resources have been stretched thin. But they are in a much better space than they were in 2021, where almost all of their first-choice bowlers were nursing some kind of injury. Chris Woakes has returned and has not missed a beat. Sam Curran has found a method that works on Australian pitches, and Mark Wood can break open any game at any juncture. Adil Rashid has not been very prolific lately but with Livingstone and Moeen also in the mix, England have variety, and can make the most of match-ups.

So, there is really not a lot that can go wrong for England, at least in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup. Even in 2021, they breezed through this phase before going down to New Zealand in the last four. The variables attached to a knockout clash will be entirely different. For now, though, it is really tough to look past England as group winners.

