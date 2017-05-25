Teams with most number of centuries in the Champions Trophy

With only a week to go before the Champions Trophy commences, here are the teams with the most number of individual tons at the tournament.

@neelabhrar by Neelabhra Roy Top 5 / Top 10 25 May 2017, 21:40 IST

Sourav Ganguly, Herschelle Gibbs, and Chris Gayle have the most number of centuries in Champions Trophy history with three each

With the IPL done and dusted, eyes of all the cricket fans will shift towards the eighth edition of the Champions Trophy in England and Wales, which is only a week away from now.

In this edition of the Champions Trophy, we will see Bangladesh playing in the tournament for the first time since 2006 while 2004 winners West Indies will miss out on the competition, thus making it the first time that a major ICC tournament will not have one of its former champions participating.

Since its inception in 1998, the ICC Champions Trophy has seen thirteen different teams participating in the tournament out of which Kenya, Netherlands and USA do not have a single individual century. The remaining 10 teams have 40 centuries amongst them.

Here are the list of teams with the most number of individual centuries in the history of Champions Trophy.

#7. Bangladesh – 1



Shahriar Nafees is Bangladesh’s only Champions Trophy centurion

All the full members of ICC have scored at least a century in the tournament’s history. Bangladesh, who became a full member in 2000, have only one individual century which was scored by Shahriar Nafees in the 2006 Champions Trophy against Zimbabwe at Jaipur.

It was the penultimate game of qualifying round and both teams had already been eliminated after losing to Sri Lanka and West Indies. Nafees scored an unbeaten 123 from 161 deliveries to help Bangladesh to a total of 231/6 from their 50 overs.

In reply, Zimbabwe could only manage 130 as a young Shakib Al Hasan (who bowled a spell of 3/18) along with Abdur Razzak and Mohammad Rafique (both picked two wickets), ripped apart the Zimbabwean batting. Nafees was eventually adjudged Man of the Match for his highest ODI score.