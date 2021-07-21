The Hundred 2021: Key Birmingham Phoenix players to watch out for in both men and women's squads

The world of cricket is all set to witness the latest 100-ball tournament in England and Wales this summer called The Hundred. Eight men's and as many women's teams will battle it out in the first edition to be crowned the inaugural champions of The Hundred.

Birmingham Phoenix did really well in the auction and have announced Moeen Ali as their captain for the men's cricket team while England wicketkeeper-batter Amy Jones will lead their women's team.

Birmingham Phoenix Squads:

Men: Chris Woakes, Dom Sibley, Moeen Ali (captain), Pat Brown, Adam Hose, Tom Helm, Benny Howell, Imran Tahir, Finn Allen, Will Smeed, Dillon Pennington, Miles Hammond, Adam Milne, Chris Cooke, Liam Livingstone, Tom Abell, Daniel Bell-Drummond

Women: Amy Jones (captain), Shafali Verma, Ria Fackrell, Marie Kelly, Evelyn Jones, Emily Arlott, Kirstie Gordon, Phoebe Franklin, Abtaha Maqsood, Thea Brookes, Gwen Davies, Isabelle Wong, Georgia Elwiss, Erin Burns, Katie Mack

Let's look at the three key players who can set the tournament on fire for Birmingham Phoenix from both the men's and women's squads.

Birmingham Phoenix Men:

#1 Moeen Ali

Moeen Ali has been in excellent form in 2021 across the globe

Since the IPL began in April this year, Moeen Ali has been in great form. Promoted to no.3 in batting order for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), he set the tempo for the franchise and was a key performer for them with both the bat and ball. The England international has been a part of the IPL for quite some time, but he finally delivered his best under the leadership of MS Dhoni.

He scored a total of 206 runs at an average of 34.33 and a strike-rate of 157.97. Ali also chipped in with crucial wickets. He has continued his dream form in the T20 Blast and for England. Birmingham Phoenix will be looking forward to a great season from their skipper.

#2 Liam Livingstone

England v Pakistan - Second Vitality International T20

Liam Livingstone had an impressive season as an opener in the Big Bash League (BBL) for the Perth Scorchers. Following that, Livingstone was selected as part of England's T20I squad for the tour of India. Although he failed to get a game in the shortest format, Livingstone made his ODI debut later in the tour.

Livingstone hadn't featured in a T20I since 2017 before playing against Sri Lanka in June. His performances against Sri Lanka and Pakistan have cemented his place in England's WT20 squad and he can set The Hundred on fire with his power hitting.

#3 Finn Allen

The young batting sensation from New Zealand is a delight for viewers when on song. Like Kieron Pollard and Livingstone, Finn Allen has the ability to hit the ball hard and long. It wouldn't be any surprise if Finn turns out to be one of the highest run-getters in The Hundred. Birmingham Phoenix will be desperately hoping for Finn to carry his good form from Vitality Blast T20 into the 100-ball tournament.

Birmingham Phoenix Women:

#1 Shafali Verma

Shafali Verma will be looking to go big from ball 1 for Phoenix

The teenage sensation from India has been an excellent draft pick for Birmingham Phoenix this season. The 17-year-old opener has improved with each passing game and could be a game changer for the Phoenix in The Hundred. With a T20I strike-rate of 145 in 25 matches, Shafali will be a headache for the opposition bowlers. She is also the current no.1-ranked T20I women batter.

#2 Emily Arlott

Emily Arlott is an English right-arm medium-fast bowler who has been in fine form for Worcestershire and Central Sparks. Her ability with the ball earned her a maiden call-up to the England women's team against India. She will hope to fare well for Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred.

# 3 Amy Jones

Amy Jones will be leading the Birmingham Phoenix women's team

The captain of the Birmingham Phoenix women's team and the regular wicket-keeper of England will be looking forward to leading a set of incredibly talented players and probably lifting The Hundred trophy at the end of the season. Amy Jones can bat as an opener as well as slide into the middle order to provide some momentum. The 28-year old has plenty of experience in T20 format and will be itching to perform well in The Hundred.

