The Hundred 2021: Key Manchester Originals players to watch out for in both men and women's squads

The cricketing world is all set to experience the 100-ball tournament in England and Wales this summer called The Hundred. Eight men's and as many women's teams will battle it out in the first edition to be crowned the inaugural champions of The Hundred.

Manchester Originals signed some exciting players in the draft. They have announced Jos Buttler as their captain for the men's cricket team while England pacer Kate Cross will lead their women's team.

Manchester Originals

Men's: Jos Buttler, Joe Clarke, Phil Salt, Matt Parkinson, Tom Lammonby, Steven Finn, Colin Munro, Ollie Robinson, Sam Hain, Fred Klaassen, Dan Douthwaite, Calvin Harrison, Colin Ackermann, Tom Hartley, Lockie Ferguson, Carlos Brathwaite, Saqib Mahmood

Women's: Kate Cross, Danielle Collins, Mignon du Preez, Harmanpreet Kaur, Alice Dyson, Cordelia Griffith, Hannah Jones, Lizelle Lee, Georgie Boyce, Natalie Brown, Ellie Threlkeld, Alex Hartley, Emma Lamb, Sophie Ecclestone, Laura Jackson

𝙈𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙝𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙚𝙧 𝙊𝙧𝙞𝙜𝙞𝙣𝙖𝙡𝙨 𝙩𝙤 𝙢𝙖𝙠𝙚 𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙞𝙧 𝙢𝙖𝙧𝙠! ⚫⚪



Jos Buttler 🤯

Sophie Ecclestone 🌪

Carlos Brathwaite 💪

Kate Cross 💨

Phil Salt 🧂

Harmanpreet Kaur 🌟



There's no shortage of star quality on show in Manchester for @TheHundred! 💯



#️⃣ #TheHundred — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 20, 2021

Let's look at the three key players who can set the tournament on fire for Manchester Originals from both the men's and women's squads.

Manchester Originals Men

#1 Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler is perhaps one of the biggest names in the shortest format of the game. Jos is an elegant power-hitter who can both open and handle the middle order for his team and keep wickets. He will be leading the Manchester Originals in The Hundred and with the rich form he is in, he is all set to light the competition on fire with the bat. In the T20I series against Pakistan, Buttler proved that he can change the course of the game when on song. Earlier this summer, he scored a century in the IPL for the Rajasthan Royals.

Be like Jos Buttler. Get your hands on a Manchester Originals cap. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/G3iptu4Rqr — The Hundred (@thehundred) May 13, 2021

#2 Matt Parkinson

Mahmood and Parkinson will look to carry their superb form to The Hundred

The first glimpse of Matt Parkinson in international cricket against Pakistan was a pretty impressive one. Those following the Vitality Blast T20 will know how useful the 24-year old right arm leg-spinner is. The Hundred will provide him with a stage to further showcase his skills as a spinner and stay in contention for the England squad World T20 in October.

#3 Lockie Ferguson

Kiwi pacer Lockie Ferguson has played 13 T20Is so far, picking up 24 wickets at an impressive average of 13.16. Lockie has been struggling with injury since the 2019 Cricket World Cup but has been part of the Kolkata Knight Riders, where he has performed well in a limited number of games he has managed to play so far.

Lockie Ferguson will be leading the pace attack for Manchester Originals

The 30-year-old is back after an injury layoff and is currently plying his trade to Yorkshire in the English T20 Blast. He recently picked up a hat-trick against Lancashire. His consistent performances in the Blast would have excited Manchester Originals fans. He can form a solid partnership with Steven Finn and Ollie Robinson going into The Hundred.

Manchester Originals Women:

#1 Kate Cross

Women's Oval Invincibles v Manchester Originals - The Hundred

Since her return from injury, Kate Cross has been outstanding in all formats for the England national team as well as the Thunder. Her five-wicket haul sealed the series for England against India and she is going into The Hundred on the back of some incredible spells. It would be exciting to see her in the role of captain. She would love to continue her dream run and rattle the opposition batting order early in the innings.

#2 Harmanpreet Kaur

Manchester Originals also picked Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur in the draft. Harman has plenty of experience and her power-hitting ability makes her a dangerous player to have in the side. She regained her form to an extent in the recent T20 series against England and will be a handy option in the middle overs with du Preez. Kaur is an excellent outfielder and can also roll her arms for a couple of overs when needed.

It's Hammer-time!



Harmanpreet Kaur is on the charge. She smashed Mady Villiers final five for four boundaries.



Originals 96/2 (70 balls)#TheHundred — Women's CricZone (@WomensCricZone) July 21, 2021

#3 Sophie Ecclestone

Opposition will find it extremely diffcult to tackle Ecclestone in The Hundred

The world number one T20I bowler is all set for a new challenge in the form of The Hundred. Ecclestone has been dominant in women's cricket for the past two years and is always among wickets. Her consistency in spin is second to none and sets a very high benchmark in the field. She can hit the big sixes lower down the order as well. Her partnership with Kate Cross and Alex Hartley will be a delight to watch for the fans.

It’s time @thehundred, it’s all about the Manchester Originals 🤍🖤 pic.twitter.com/cTAN31tIYX — Sophie Ecclestone (@Sophecc19) July 20, 2021

Edited by Arnav Kholkar