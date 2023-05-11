Three MS Dhoni-Ziva moments that melted the hearts of fans in the IPL

The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is in full flow with the tournament now heading towards the business end stage. The IPL is a huge occasion for fans of former India skipper MS Dhoni as they only get to see him in action during the competition.

The excitement of the fans has been on show as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have received enormous support even when they have not been the home team. Fans have been coming out in huge numbers just to get a glimpse of their hero.

Dhoni has not disappointed as he has done pretty well in the limited number of batting opportunities that he has got. He has scored 96 runs this year at a strike rate of 204.26 which is simply sensational.

In the last couple of games, Dhoni has also received support from his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva who have been in attendance. Over the years, their presence has led to the creation of some cute moments which fans have enjoyed seeing.

On that note, here's a look three MS Dhoni-Ziva moments in the IPL that melted the hearts of fans:

#1 When Ziva wanted to hug MSD (IPL 2018)

During a game between the Chennai Super Kings and the Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2018, Ziva, sitting in the stands impatiently wanted to hug her father, MSD. Dhoni, at that point in time was batting.

Dhoni later shared a video in which Ziva can be seen asking someone to bring her dad to the stands. When the person said that he can't do that during the game, Ziva cutely said that he can do it since he's wearing the CSK jersey.

#2 Ziva hugs Dhoni after a game (IPL 2023)

Just yesterday, the Chennai Super Kings hosted the Delhi Capitals at their home ground, the M. Chidambaram Stadium. CSK won the match without breaking a sweat thanks to a lackluster batting effort by the Capitals led by David Warner.

Dhoni's wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva had come to the ground to watch the game and they were continuously cheering for the yellow brigade. Post the game, just before the presentation ceremony, Ziva ran to the ground and hugged Dhoni and the father-daughter duo shared some cute moments thereafter.

In a traning session ahead of the game, Ziva and MSD were seen engaging in some football as well.

#3 Ziva and MS playing around after a game (IPL 2018)

After a game between the Chennai Super Kings and the Kings XI Punjab towards the end of IPL 2018, MS Dhoni and Ziva were seen spending some playful time. Dhoni's teammates, Deepak Chahar and Lungisani Ngidi also played with Ziva.

Ziva and Captain Cool were the seen climbing the stairs leading to the dressing room in Pune. The latter posted a video of the moment on Instagram.

