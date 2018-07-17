Three options for India's Middle Order

In Test Cricket, India’s middle order has never been an issue. The team has always had the middle-order batsmen of a certain caliber. Yet, this has not been the case in ODI cricket. Previously, the strategy of the team was to play typical test middle-order batsmen in those spots in ODI Cricket.

However, as the ODI game has changed over the years, India has struggled to come up with answers. India moved their best batsmen to the top order, as the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Saurav Ganguly became opening batsmen in that format. The only consistent players in the middle order were Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni. Now in this latest generation, India has a brilliant top order in Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli.

Yet the middle order problem remains: who can be a possible reliable option at No.4 and No.5. In the first two ODIs against England, Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri opted for KL Rahul and Suresh Raina at those spots. Yet this approach’s issues was evident in the second ODI when both Rahul and Raina failed, as India struggled to chase England’s 322. This is a problem that can’t be fixed with a short-term lens- that approach has already failed.

So what are some long-term solutions to this issue, with an eye towards the 2019 World Cup?