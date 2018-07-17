Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Three options for India's Middle Order

Abhyudaya Tyagi
ANALYST
Feature
1.41K   //    17 Jul 2018, 00:09 IST

In Test Cricket, India’s middle order has never been an issue. The team has always had the middle-order batsmen of a certain caliber. Yet, this has not been the case in ODI cricket. Previously, the strategy of the team was to play typical test middle-order batsmen in those spots in ODI Cricket.

However, as the ODI game has changed over the years, India has struggled to come up with answers. India moved their best batsmen to the top order, as the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Saurav Ganguly became opening batsmen in that format. The only consistent players in the middle order were Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni. Now in this latest generation, India has a brilliant top order in Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli.

Yet the middle order problem remains: who can be a possible reliable option at No.4 and No.5. In the first two ODIs against England, Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri opted for KL Rahul and Suresh Raina at those spots. Yet this approach’s issues was evident in the second ODI when both Rahul and Raina failed, as India struggled to chase England’s 322. This is a problem that can’t be fixed with a short-term lens- that approach has already failed.

So what are some long-term solutions to this issue, with an eye towards the 2019 World Cup?

Page 1 of 4 Next
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Virat Kohli Ajinkya Rahane Upcoming cricket stars
Dilemma of the Indian Batting Order 
RELATED STORY
India's predicted playing XI for the first ODI against...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, T20 series- Rating the performance of...
RELATED STORY
England v India, Test series 2018: How will the Indian...
RELATED STORY
India vs England, 2019: India's probable XI for the 1st...
RELATED STORY
10 Most Memorable India vs England ODI Matches
RELATED STORY
3 possible replacements for Wriddhiman Saha
RELATED STORY
India's predicted playing XI for the ODIs against England
RELATED STORY
5 Vital players for India during the Limited Overs Series...
RELATED STORY
Top three England vs India ODI of the current decade
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
1st T20I | Tue, 03 Jul
ENG 159/8 (20.0 ov)
IND 163/2 (18.2 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 06 Jul
IND 148/5 (20.0 ov)
ENG 149/5 (19.4 ov)
England win by 5 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 08 Jul
ENG 198/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 201/3 (18.4 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tomorrow, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
Global T20 Canada 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
Vitality Physical Disability IT20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us