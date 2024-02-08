Throwback to India's first ever Test win in 1952

Team India were one of the first to play Test cricket, with their first-ever match coming pre-Independence against England in 1932.

Led by their first-ever captain, CK Nayudu, India suffered a 158-run defeat at Lord's. The side's first-ever home Test came a year and a half later against the English in 1933-34. However, India could not register a single win and lost the series 2-0.

They played another two 3-match affairs in England in 1936 and 1946 but lost both series by 2-0 and 1-0 margins. The disappointments continued as India suffered a 0-4 hammering in Australia in 1947-48 and a 0-1 home series defeat against the West Indies in 1948-49 in the following two series.

With the winless streak seemingly never-ending, Team India finally broke through in the two-match home series against England in 1952. After three consecutive drawn outings to start the series, India suffered an eight-wicket defeat in the fourth Test in Kanpur.

However, in a must-win situation to avoid another series defeat, the Asian side turned the tide in the final game at Chennai. Thanks to a sensational eight-wicket haul by Vinoo Mankad, India restricted England to a below-par 266 in their first innings.

With the bat, opener Pankaj Roy and batting all-rounder Polly Umrigar scored centuries to help India post a formidable 457/9 declared in their first essay. Sensing a golden opportunity to register their first-ever Test win, Vinoo Mankad starred with the ball again, picking up 4/53 in the second innings.

He was well-supported by off-spinner Ghulam Ahmed's four-wicket haul as India scripted victory by an innings and eight runs. Led by Vijay Hazare, India rejoiced in their maiden Test win, which also resulted in them finishing the series with a 1-1 outcome.

The triumph was the springboard India needed as they won their next two home Test series against Pakistan and New Zealand in 1952-53 and 1955-56.

If we look at the Overall Test record, Team India has played 576 games and won 175 with 178 losses, 222 draws, and a tie. They are fourth all-time among teams with the most Test wins, behind Australia, England, South Africa, and the West Indies.

Team India's latest Test win was also a series-leveling affair against England

India v England - 2nd Test Match: Day Four

Cut to the present, India enjoyed a Test win under similar circumstances to their maiden triumph in 1952.

Trailing 0-1 in the best-of-five series at home, Rohit Sharma and his side produced a dominant performance in the second Test at Vizag to level the series. After relinquishing a 190-run first-innings lead in Hyderabad, India capitulated with the bat to suffer a shocking 28-run defeat in the opening Test.

However, they were all business from the get-go at Vizag, posting a solid first-innings total of 396. Led by the ever-impressive Jasprit Bumrah, the hosts shot England out for only 253 to capture a massive 143-run lead.

Despite a mediocre batting display in the second innings, India set England a daunting target of 399 to clinch victory. The visitors folded for 292 after a reasonable start to surrender the series advantage.

India's batting display in the contest saw heroic efforts by young guns Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill. While the former scored his maiden Test double-century in the first innings, the latter played a career-saving knock of 104 in India's second essay.

Expand Tweet

Bumrah was the standout performer with the ball, picking up nine wickets in the match, including a game-changing 6/45 in the first innings. His heroics helped India restrict England to below 300 in both innings on a batting-friendly track.

The two teams will resume battle in the third Test at Rajkot, starting on February 15.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App