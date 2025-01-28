Tilak Varma vs Suryakumar Yadav - comparing their stats after 22 T20Is

Young Team India batter Tilak Varma played a sensational knock at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai in the second T20I of the five-match series. The left-handed batter struck an unbeaten 72 off 55 balls as the Men in Blue got the better of the Englishmen by two wickets in a close contest.

Chasing a target of 166 at Chepauk, Team India were in big trouble at 126-7 in the 15th over. Varma, however, held his nerve and took the hosts over the line in 19.2 overs. The 22-year-old struck four fours and five sixes in his excellent innings. He was also involved in a couple of crucial lower-order partnerships with Arshdeep Singh and Ravi Bishnoi.

Varma has made an impressive start to his T20I career and is already being compared to the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and current Indian T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav. The youngster has played 22 T20Is so far. On that note, we compare his stats with that of Suryakumar at the same stage.

Tilak Varma vs Suryakumar Yadav - Who has more runs and a better average after 22 T20Is?

Having played 22 T20Is, Varma has 707 runs to his name at an impressive average of 58.91. The southpaw has been out for a duck on two occasions so far. Of his 707 runs, the batter has scored 309 runs in six innings against South Africa at an average of 77.25. He also has 173 runs in five innings against the West Indies at an average of 57.66.

The Hyderabad batter has played two innings against England, totaling 91 runs without being dismissed. Among other nations, Varma has 55 runs in one innings against Bangladesh, 50 runs in three innings against Australia at an average of 50, which includes two not outs, and 26 runs in a solitary knock against Afghanistan.

Overall, Suryakumar has played 80 T20Is and has scored 2,582 runs at an average of 39.72. Looking at his batting stats after 22 T20Is, the right-hander had scored 648 runs at an average of 38.11 and was dismissed for a duck twice. Of his 648 runs, 260 runs came in five innings against England at an average of 52.

Suryakumar also scored 218 runs in six innings against the West Indies at an average of 43.60. Further, the 360-degree batter played three innings against New Zealand, scoring 63 runs at an average of 21 and one innings against Sri Lanka in which he scored 50 runs.

Tilak Varma vs Suryakumar Yadav - Who has a better strike rate after 22 T20Is?

In 22 T20Is so far, Varma has a strike rate of 156.07. The youngster has a strike rate of 190.74 from six innings against South Africa and 140.65 from five innings against the West Indies. Further, the southpaw has a strike rate of 128.16 in two innings against England, 138.88 in three innings against the Aussies and 211.53 in one innings against Bangladesh.

After 22 T20Is, Suryakumar had a sensational strike rate of 175.60. The right-handed batter had a strike rate of 195.48 from five innings against England and 180.16 from six innings against the West Indies. Further, he had a strike rate of 136.95 from three innings against New Zealand, 147.05 in one innings against Sri Lanka and 137.50 in one innings against Pakistan.

Suryakumar Yadav vs Tilak Varma - Who has more 50-plus scores after 22 T20Is?

In 22 T20Is, Varma has notched up five 50-plus scores. The left-handed batter smashed back-to-back hundreds in South Africa. He scored 107* off 56 balls in Centurion in November 2024 and followed it up with 120* came off just 47 balls in Johannesburg.

Before his 72* in Chennai against England, the Hyderabad batter had notched up two half-centuries. Varma scored 55* off 26 against Bangladesh in Hangzhou in the Asian Games semifinal in October 2023. The talented batter also scored 51 off 41 against the West Indies in Providence in August 2023.

Suryakumar had six 50-plus scores to his name after 22 T20Is. He clobbered 117 off 55 balls against England in Nottingham in July 2022. The right-handed batter also scored 76 off 44 vs West Indies in Basseterre (August 2022) and 65 off 31 vs West Indies in Kolkata (February 2022).

The 34-year-old's other 50-plus scores were as follows - 62 off 40 vs New Zealand in Jaipur (November 2021), 57 off 31 vs England in Ahmedabad (March 2021) and 50 off 34 vs Sri Lanka in Colombo (July 2021).

