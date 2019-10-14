×
Top 3 batsmen who have scored most Test runs without hitting a six 

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
238   //    14 Oct 2019, 04:51 IST

Jonathan Trott
Jonathan Trott

Over the years, Test cricket has undergone several changes in terms of the number of days in a Test match, from day to day/night Test match, from red to pink ball, and even numbers behind the Test jerseys. However, the pure old tradition of leaving balls outside off stump, digging & grinding out runs in alien conditions, and five days of enthralling Test cricket have remained unchanged over the years. The recently concluded Ashes series is an excellent example of that.     

Even though there are batsmen who still adhere to proper old school Test cricket methods, the rate of clearing the fence has become increased in recent times owing to the existence of T20s. In the ongoing Test series between India and South Africa, Rohit Sharma smashed 13 sixes in the first match to set the world record for the most number of sixes by a batsman in a single Test match.     

However, in the past, we have seen a large number of batsmen often restricting themselves from taking the high risk in Test cricket. Despite not hitting a single six in their entire Test career, these batsmen have found success in the Test arena. Among them, let us look at the top three players who have scored the most number of Test runs without hitting a six. 

#3 Glenn Turner (New Zealand)

Glenn Turner
Glenn Turner

Glenn Turner is one among the fine cricketers to emerge from the Kiwi nation. Turner made his Test debut for New Zealand in the 1969 Test series against West Indies. Though he was dismissed for a duck in the first innings, he scored a decent 40 in the second innings. 

His temperament and long association with the English county team, Worcestershire, helped him to excel in both the International and domestic arena. He remained unbeaten twice and carried his bat throughout a completed Test innings. He also holds the record of being the first New Zealand batsman to score twin centuries in a Test match. He even captained the Blackcaps for a brief period.

Despite being an excellent player, his International appearances got limited due to his frequent disagreements with the New Zealand administrators. In 41 Tests, he scored 2991 runs with 7 centuries and 14 half-centuries. Despite boasting so many accolades, Turner never hit a single six in his entire Test career.

Matches - 41, Innings - 73, Runs - 2991, High Score - 259

Tags:
Ashes 2019 England Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Jonathan Trott Glenn Turner Most Sixes In Test
