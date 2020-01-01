Top 3 bowlers with the most T20I wickets in a calendar year

Andrew Tye

The year 2019 was dominated by lower-ranked nations as far as T20I bowling stats were concerned. Teams like Nepal, Netherlands, Ireland, Scotland and Oman among others featured in a lot of T20 games, and their players consequently put up huge numbers.

Netherlands’ 27-year-old right arm pacer Brandon Glover ended the year with the most wickets in T20Is. Glover claimed 28 wickets in 19 matches at an average of 16 and a strike rate of 13.9. He also maintained a good economy rate of 6.89.

Another fast bowler, Karan KC from Nepal, also picked up 28 wickets in 19 matches at an average of 17 and a strike rate of 14.1. His economy rate was slightly higher - 7.23.

Talented young Nepal leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane was the third bowler with 28 T20I scalps. He took 16 games to pick the wickets, at an average of 13.71, while maintaining a strike rate of 12.6 and an economy of 6.50.

Among big nations, India’s Deepak Chahar stood out with 16 wickets in nine games at an average of 13.

Let’s now look at the top three bowlers who have claimed the most wickets in T20Is in a single calendar year.

#3 Dirk Nannes (27 wickets in 2010)

Dirk Nannes

Australia’s former left-arm pacer, who also played for Netherlands, Dirk Nannes picked up 27 wickets in 14 T20Is in 2010. His scalps came at an average of 14.92 and a strike rate of 11.7. Nannes maintained an economy rate of 7.60 in the year.

The left-armer’s best performance came at Bridgetown against Bangladesh during the World T20 in May. After a mediocre batting effort, Australia were bolstered by Mike Hussey’s unbeaten 29-ball 47. Nannes then ensured there was no embarrassment in store for the Aussies; he got the big wickets of Mohammad Ashraful (0), Aftab Ahmed (1) and Mahmudullah (2) to finish with excellent figures of 4 for 18. Australia got home by 27 runs.

Nannes had a excellent World T20 too. He went for 41 in the game against Pakistan at Gros Islet, but got the scalps of Kamran Akmal (0), Misbah-ul-Haq (41), and Abdul Razzaq (1) to unsettle Pakistan in a chase of 192.

The pace bowler was brilliant against India as well at Bridgetown, dismissing Murali Vijay (2), Gautam Gambhir (9) and Yuvraj Singh (1). Nannes picked up 3 for 25 as Australia emerged victors by 49 runs.

