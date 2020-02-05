Top 3 captains with most runs in T20I cricket

India, who are now taking on New Zealand in a three-match ODI series, were brilliant in the T20Is, winning all the five games to clinch the series by a record 5-0 margin. After being dominant in the first two games, India found tough competition from the Kiwis in the last three matches but managed to stave off the challenges to emerge on top.

The T20I series saw the Kiwis continue to struggle in Super Overs. With the third and fourth matches at Hamilton and Wellington ending in a tie, India outdid the Kiwis in the one-over eliminator courtesy Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul respectively. On both occasions, paceman Tim Southee was the bowler on the receiving end.

Indian captain Virat Kohli scored 105 runs in four matches in the series. Significantly, during the course of the same, he went past MS Dhoni to move to the number three position among captains with most T20I runs.

Here’s a look at the three international skippers with most runs in T20Is.

#3. Virat Kohli

As mentioned above, Kohli went past former captain Dhoni on the list during the New Zealand T20Is. Dhoni scored 1,112 runs in 72 matches at an average of 37.06 and a strike rate of 122.60. He doesn't have a fifty as captain primarily because he batted lower down in the order.

Kohli, on the other hand, has 1,137 runs from 37 games at an average of 43.73 and an impressive strike rate of 142.48. The Indian skipper has scored eight fifties as captain with a best of 94 not out against West Indies at Hyderabad in December 2019.

#2. Kane Williamson

Kohli’s opposite number in the T20Is in New Zealand, Kane Williamson precedes him in the list. After 42 matches, Williamson has 1,243 runs to his name at an average of 32.71 and a strike rate of 125.68.

Despite not being renowned as a big-hitter, Williamson has been amazingly consistent in the format. He has nine half-centuries to his name with a best of 95, which came at Hamilton in the recent tied encounter.

Williamson caressed a sublime 95 from 48 as New Zealand looked in control in a chase of 180. However, his marvellous innings was in vain as Williamson was dismissed in the final over, and New Zealand lost in the dreaded Super Over.

#1. Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis, who is under extreme pressure following South Africa’s downfall under his rein as leader, tops the list of international captains with most T20I runs. It doesn't seem though that he will get a chance to add to his record as the Proteas are focussing on youth with the World T20 in mind.

For the record, Du Plessis has 1,273 runs in 40 matches at an average of 37.44 and a strike rate of 134.28. du Plessis even has a century to his name in the format apart from seven fifties. His best of 119 came against West Indies at Johannesburg on January 11, 2015. Du Plessis slammed 119 from 56 balls with 11 fours and five sixes. The knock was, however, in vain as Chris Gayle hit 90 from 41 balls to star in Windies’ four-wicket victory.

Du Plessis last played a T20I for South Africa on March 19, 2019, against Sri Lanka at Cape Town. A game which ended in a tie, and was won by the Proteas in the Super Over.