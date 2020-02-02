3 times New Zealand stuttered in the Super Over

New Zealand v England - ICC Cricket World Cup Final 2019

There is something about the Super Over that brings out the worst in New Zealand. At Wellington on Friday, they faced their second Super Over in a row, and came second once again. Chasing 166 to win, the Kiwis were impeccably placed at 96 for 1 in the 12th over. Inexplicably, they managed to end up on the losing side.

After Colin Munro was dismissed for 64 from 47, New Zealand completely lost their way. They went into the last over needing seven to win, but only managed to tie the game as four wickets fell. Shardul Thakur dismissed Ross Taylor and Daryl Mitchell while Tim Seifert and Mitchell Santner ended up getting run out.

Tim Southee again bowled the Super Over and stumbled. In his defence, he only had 14 to defend. However, stand-in captain Southee’s first two balls were rank looseners as KL Rahul took full advantage of the same with a six and a four. Here’s a look at three other instances over the last year when New Zealand faltered in the Super Over.

#3. vs India at Hamilton 2020

Consecutive sixes, buried New Zealand

Before the Wellington meltdown, New Zealand had a Super Over heartbreak at Hamilton. Chasing 180 to win, the Kiwis needed nine to win in the last over. Ross Taylor began by depositing Mohammed Shami for six over the leg-side boundary. Shami then had Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson caught behind for a terrific 95 from 48 balls.

The Indian pacer proceeded to clean bowl Taylor for 17 off the last ball, and took the game to the dreaded Super Over. Williamson and Martin Guptill combined to pick up 17 off the Super Over bowled by an off-colour Jasprit Bumrah. At that stage, it seemed the hosts had the upper hand. But, the drama hadn’t ended yet.

Southee conceded only three runs off the first two balls. With 10 needed off two, Rohit Sharma smashed the bowler for consecutive sixes, over long-on and long-off, to seal a famous come-from-behind win for India. Sharma was declared man of the match, having smashed 65 from 40 earlier in the match as New Zealand’s Super Over woes continued.

Note: All statistics as of February 1, 2020

