×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

3 times New Zealand stuttered in the Super Over

Renin Wilben Albert
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
Modified 02 Feb 2020, 08:25 IST

New Zealand v England - ICC Cricket World Cup Final 2019
New Zealand v England - ICC Cricket World Cup Final 2019

There is something about the Super Over that brings out the worst in New Zealand. At Wellington on Friday, they faced their second Super Over in a row, and came second once again. Chasing 166 to win, the Kiwis were impeccably placed at 96 for 1 in the 12th over. Inexplicably, they managed to end up on the losing side.

After Colin Munro was dismissed for 64 from 47, New Zealand completely lost their way. They went into the last over needing seven to win, but only managed to tie the game as four wickets fell. Shardul Thakur dismissed Ross Taylor and Daryl Mitchell while Tim Seifert and Mitchell Santner ended up getting run out.

Tim Southee again bowled the Super Over and stumbled. In his defence, he only had 14 to defend. However, stand-in captain Southee’s first two balls were rank looseners as KL Rahul took full advantage of the same with a six and a four. Here’s a look at three other instances over the last year when New Zealand faltered in the Super Over.

#3. vs India at Hamilton 2020

Consecutive sixes, buried New Zealand
Consecutive sixes, buried New Zealand

Before the Wellington meltdown, New Zealand had a Super Over heartbreak at Hamilton. Chasing 180 to win, the Kiwis needed nine to win in the last over. Ross Taylor began by depositing Mohammed Shami for six over the leg-side boundary. Shami then had Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson caught behind for a terrific 95 from 48 balls.

The Indian pacer proceeded to clean bowl Taylor for 17 off the last ball, and took the game to the dreaded Super Over. Williamson and Martin Guptill combined to pick up 17 off the Super Over bowled by an off-colour Jasprit Bumrah. At that stage, it seemed the hosts had the upper hand. But, the drama hadn’t ended yet.

Southee conceded only three runs off the first two balls. With 10 needed off two, Rohit Sharma smashed the bowler for consecutive sixes, over long-on and long-off, to seal a famous come-from-behind win for India. Sharma was declared man of the match, having smashed 65 from 40 earlier in the match as New Zealand’s Super Over woes continued.

Note: All statistics as of February 1, 2020

1 / 3 NEXT
Published 02 Feb 2020, 08:25 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Martin Guptill James Neesham
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan
NZ 203/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 204/4 (19.0 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan
NZ 132/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 135/3 (17.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Wed, 29 Jan
IND 179/5 & 20/0 (1.0 ov)
NZ 179/6 & 17/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
4th T20I | Fri, 31 Jan
IND 165/8 & 16/1 (0.5 ov)
NZ 165/7 & 13/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
5th T20I | Today, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
1st ODI | Wed, 05 Feb, 07:30 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Sat, 08 Feb, 07:30 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Tue, 11 Feb, 07:30 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
1st Test | Fri, 21 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in New Zealand 2020
Sri Lanka in Zimbabwe 2020
England in South Africa 2019/20
Bangladesh in Pakistan 2020
Australia in South Africa 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Women's Tri-Series in Australia 2020
South Africa Women in New Zealand 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Women's World Twenty20
Big Bash League
ICC Under 19 World Cup
India A in New Zealand 2020
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
England Lions in Australia 2020
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Australian Sheffield Shield
Pakistan Super League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us