IPL 2020: Trent Boult traded to Mumbai Indians by Delhi Capitals ahead of auction

Arvind S FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 13 Nov 2019, 19:10 IST SHARE

Trent Boult has been traded to the Mumbai Indians for IPL 2020

New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult will turn out for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 after being traded by the Delhi Capitals earlier today. Boult featured in five games for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2019, picking up five wickets.

The 30-year-old made his IPL debut way back in 2015 for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. He has since represented the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Delhi Capitals, meaning Mumbai Indians will be the fourth different franchise he will represent in the cash-rich league.

Boult has picked up 38 wickets from 33 IPL matches till date and will be looking to help Mumbai defend the title they so narrowly secured last time around.

Meanwhile, Indian pacer Ankit Rajpoot will also represent a new franchise in IPL 2020. Rajpoot impressed for the Kings XI Punjab during his two-year stint with the franchise, but has been traded to the Rajasthan Royals for the upcoming edition.

Rajpoot picked up just three wickets this past season, but will be remembered fondly by Punjab fans for his five-wicket haul against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2018, which is the only five-wicket haul by an uncapped player in IPL history.