IPL 2020: 3 English players to watch out for

Ben Stokes was the Most Valuable Player in IPL 2017

The IPL is undoubtedly the most popular and the biggest T20 league in the world. The 13th edition of the tournament, IPL 2020, just two months away.

The highest number of foreign players in IPL are from Australia, West Indies and England. Despite being one of the well-organised domestic cricket circuits, we haven't seen a lot of English players leading the IPL charts in past seasons.

On that note, let's look at 3 English players to watch out for in this edition of IPL.

#3 Sam Curran (Chennai Super Kings)

Sam Curran

The 21-year old Sam Curran is one of the exciting cricketers in recent times. He is known for his ability to swing the ball and capable of scoring some quick runs with the bat.

Curran made his IPL debut in 2019 for Kings XI Punjab. He picked 10 wickets from nine matches and scored 95 runs with the bat. This year, Chennai Super Kings bought him for INR 5.5 Crores.

Currently, Curran is a part of the English squad touring South Africa, and he has picked nine wickets from three Tests so far.

With the kind of talent he is, CSK will be hoping Curran to deliver some big performances in this season.

#2 Jonny Bairstow (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Johny Bairstow

The 30-year old Jonny Bairstow is a wicket-keeper batsman who made his IPL debut in 2019 in which he played for Sunrisers Hyderabad. He has scored 445 runs from 10 matches at an average of 55.62, striking at 157.24.

The Warner-Bairstow duo was the most destructive batting pair in the IPL 2019; scoring 1,100+ runs combined. SRH management will continue to keep faith on him to replicate his last year's performance in this season, too.

#1 Ben Stokes (Rajasthan Royals)

Ben Stokes

The 28-year old Ben Stokes is currently the No:1 all-rounder in ODIs and No:3 in Tests. He has single-handedly won many matches for England, the most remarkable being the ICC ODI World Cup final against New Zealand.

Stokes started his IPL career in 2017 season in which he was bought by Rising Pune Supergiant for INR 14.5 Crores. He scored 316 runs and picked 12 wickets in that season and was named the Most Valuable Player of that campaign.

He then played for Rajasthan Royals in 2018 and 2019 but failed to deliver anything to justify his price tag.

Stokes is currently a part of England squad playing Test series in South Africa, and he has already scored 288 runs and picked up six wickets from three Tests.

With his current form, RR management expects Stokes to do wonders with both bat and ball in this edition of IPL.