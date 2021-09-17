Top 3 wins for India in T20Is under Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has announced that he will relinquish the captaincy of India's T20I side after the T20 World Cup, which is slated to be held in the UAE next month.

Virat Kohli announced the same in a statement on Twitter. He said that he came to this decision as he wanted to manage his captaincy workload in the Test and ODI format. He also said that he had discussed the same with head coach Ravi Shastri and vice captain Rohit Sharma.

"I have been fortunate enough to not only represent India but also lead the Indian Cricket Team to my utmost capability. I thank everyone who has supported me in my journey as the Captain of the Indian Cricket Team. I couldn't have done it without them - the boys, the support staff, the selection committee, my coaches and each and every Indian who prayed for us to win," Virat Kohli said in his post.

Virat Kohli has captained India in 45 matches where he has led the side to 27 wins while the team has lost 14 games. Two matches have ended in no results while two matches have ended in statemate.

Here we take a look at the 3 biggest series win under Virat Kohli for India:

1.) 5-0 series win New Zealand:

Virat Kohli led India as they annihilated New Zealand

Under Virat Kohli, India registered their biggest and most comprehensive series win in T20Is as they blanked New Zealand 5-0 in a series in 2020. Virat Kohli led India in the first four matches, while Rohit Sharma replaced him in the final match but India kept up their dominance and scripted this amazing win. Two of the five Indian wins came through super overs.

India batted first in the final match and Rohit Sharma led the charge with a 60-run innings. Sharma’s knock took India to 163 for 3. This total was a below par one on the pitch, but the Indian bowlers put up a solid show as New Zealand were restricted to 156 for 9.

2.) 2-1 series win in Australia

Virat Kohli took charge again as India beat Australia 2-1

After getting beaten in the ODI series, India came back strongly to clinch the T20I series 2-1.

Virat Kohli led from the front as he finished with 134 runs in his kitty. He scored those runs at a strike rate of 142.55 with a best score of 85.

He got his top score in the last T20 in Sydney. Virat Kohli ended up as the second highest run-getter in the series.

3.) 3-2 series win against England

Virat Kohli led India's series triumph against England

Led by Virat Kohli, India put forward a dominating display as they thrashed England in a high-scoring fifth Twenty20 match to win the series 3-2.

India batted first as Rohit Sharma got off the blocks in a rapid manner and ended with 64 off 34 balls. Virat Kohli was in top form as well and the captain ended with 80 off 52 balls as India powered on to 224 for two, their best ever total in England.

In reply, Jos Buttler and Dawid Malan kept England in the hunt, but the Indian bowlers stayed put and England ended at 188 for eight as they lost the match by 36 runs.

