Top 5 Android Games for Cricket Fans

Cricket is regarded as faith in India as it is played throughout the country, be it in streets or at a stadium. There are a lot of fans throughout the country who are Android users and play games on their device. So, this is an ideal post for the Android gamers. Let's have a glance at some Android games for a true cricket fan.

#5 Cricket Career 2016

Cricket Career 2016 is developed by Zealcity. In this game, you create your player and select the country and domestic team of that country for your player. The career of the player starts from Domestic U-19 level. If the player is lucky, he may get selected for the nation's U-19 team and progress further to play senior level cricket and play in various T20 leagues like Indian Premier League, Big Bash League, etc. You can upgrade your kits and buy buildings, vehicles, etc. If the player is lucky, he may get a sponsor.

#4 Battle of Chepauk 2

Battle of Chepauk 2 is a game to mark the return of Chennai Super Kings after two years in IPL. Nextwave Multimedia developed this game. You will be playing for CSK in the game. There are four modes of the game. These are Super Over, Super Slog, Super Chase and Multiplayer.

In Multiplayer mode, you spend one ticket to play this mode and compete against the players throughout the world. In Super Chase, you chase a target within a given set of overs. In Super Over, you chase a target in a single over. Super Slog is based on how many runs and points you score in 20 overs of a single inning.

