Top 5 bespectacled cricketers in the world right now

It is rare to see bespectacled players in cricket. Vision is an important part of the game because the batter needs to focus on the ball, while the wicket-keeper and fielders also need to have proper vision to judge the ball coming their way.

Fans have seen players with eye power come out with lenses, meanwhile some prefer to wear spectacles. Generally, the bespectacled cricketers are either specialist batters or spin bowlers. Not too many fast bowlers have come out to bowl wearing spectacles.

Speaking of bespectacled cricketers, in this listicle now, we will look at the top five active players who wear spectacles on the field.

#1 Todd Murphy, Australia

England v Australia - LV= Insurance Ashes 3rd Test Match: Day Four (Image: Getty)

Australian off-spinner Todd Murphy made his Test debut earlier this year in the ICC World Test Championship series (Border-Gavaskar Trophy) against India. The off-spinner impressed straightaway by taking a seven-wicket haul on debut in Nagpur. His first Test wicket was KL Rahul.

Murphy even bagged the wickets of Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, KS Bharat, and Mohammed Shami on debut. So far, the Australian spinner has represented his nation in five Tests, picking up 15 wickets at an economy rate of 2.73.

#2 Abrar Ahmed, Pakistan

Pakistan v England - Third Test Match: Day One (Image: Getty)

Pakistan's leg-spin bowler Abrar Ahmed also wears spectacles on the field. Ahmed received his maiden Test cap in December 2022 during the ICC World Test Championship series against England.

Ahmed bagged seven wickets in his first Test innings as well. In fact, he finished with 11 wickets in his first Test. The bespectacled leg-spinner has accounted for 34 wickets in five Tests thus far.

#3 Imam-ul-Haq, Pakistan

England v Pakistan - 3rd Royal London ODI (Image: Getty)

Abrar Ahmed's compatriot Imam-ul-Haq is also a bespectacled cricketer. Imam is an opening batter. He has played 21 Test matches, 59 ODIs, and two T20I matches for Pakistan so far.

The left-handed batter was a member of the Pakistan squad which participated in the 2019 Cricket World Cup. He will likely feature in the upcoming World Cup in India as well.

#4 Muneeba Ali, Pakistan

Shahzad Rasool @sajjansahab



Her century takes Pakistan to 165, their highest ever total in the tournament history. pic.twitter.com/Wj1cSA55wq History in Cape Town! Muneeba Ali becomes the first Pakistan batter to score a 100 in Women's T20Is and only the 6th woman in the world to do it in T20 World Cups.Her century takes Pakistan to 165, their highest ever total in the tournament history. #TurnItUp

Pakistan women's cricket team's wicketkeeper batter Muneeba Ali wears spectacles while playing as well. Ali came into the spotlight during the Women's T20 World Cup earlier this year in South Africa.

Playing in the group stage match against Ireland, Muneeba scored 102 runs. She became the first Pakistan women's cricketer to register a hundred in the shortest format of the game.

#5 Jack Leach, England

England Nets Session (Image: Getty)

England's left-arm spinner Jack Leach is the final name on this list of bespectacled cricketers. Leach's spectacles became popular during the Ashes 2019 series. Leach was part of a match-winning 10th-wicket partnership with Ben Stokes at Headingley.

During the partnership, Leach scored only one out of the 76 runs and faced 17 balls in the middle. In between, he even cleaned his spectacles to watch the ball properly.

Specsavers @Specsavers We can confirm we will offer Jack Leach free glasses for life twitter.com/benstokes38/st…

After Leach's match-winning role at Headingley, Specsavers announced that they would give free spectacles to the England spinner for lifetime.