Top 5 bizarre moments of 2022 in international cricket

The game of cricket is renowned for producing exceptional moments of brilliance. A batter can single-handedly win a match for his team on his day like Virat Kohli famously did against Pakistan at the packed Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) during the T20 World Cup. The same holds true for bowlers and, in rare cases, fielders as well.

While cricketers strive for excellence, they sometimes have to put up with the bizarre as well. From a bee attack, which literally floors players, to irritating fan invasions (remember Jarvo 69?), cricketers have to deal with plenty of distractions, even as they make their best attempts to stay focused on the game.

2022 has also witnessed a few bizarre incidents on the cricket field. Sri Lanka all-rounder Chamika Karunaratne lost four teeth while taking a catch during the Lanka Premier League (IPL).

In this feature, we look back at five of the most bizarre incidents that took place in international cricket in 2022.

#1 When spider-cam knocked down Anrich Nortje

Anrich Nortje was knocked down by a spider-cam during the Boxing Day Test.

In perhaps the most bizarre incident during an international cricket match in 2022, a spider-cam knocked down South African fast bowler Anrich Nortje during Day 2 of the Boxing Day Test between the Proteas and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

After South Africa were bowled out for 189 in their first innings, Australia were in command in response, courtesy of a massive stand between David Warner and Steve Smith. The Nortje incident occurred in the midst of this partnership.

The pacer was fielding at backward square when the moving spider camera came from behind and knocked him down. Luckily, Nortje did not suffer any injuries. The spider-cam is supposed to hover above the players during a cricket match.

Speaking at the end of the day’s play, Nortje reflected on the bizarre spider camera incident. He said:

"I didn't know what hit me, to be honest. So far so good. It just knocked the [left] shoulder and the [left] elbow… I saw cables and then I turned around or moved my head and then I saw the camera, but I was a little bit too late. It was quite quick. It didn't really change my mindset or anything. I tried to stay focused.

"I think the one thing we've spoken about earlier is how low it is and it probably shouldn't be unless [it needs to be] for certain interviews or something. But I don't think it should be travelling head height. That's just my opinion. And then for Marco [Jansen] as well, they must take him into consideration [for his height]."

#2 Shreyas Iyer ‘bailed’ out

Shreyas Iyer was lucky to survive on 77 on Day 1 of the Chattogram Test. Pic: ICC

Team India batter Shreyas Iyer was extremely lucky not to be bowled on Day 1 of the first Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram. He was batting on a well-set 77 when a good delivery from Bangladesh pacer Ebadot Hossain breached his defense and hit the stumps. To Bangladesh's dismay, one of the bails briefly moved but settled back in its original place.

Although the ball had hit the stumps, Shreyas survived to fight another day. According to Law 29.1 of the MCC Laws of cricket, the bail has to be fully dislodged for a batter to be given out. The wicket is considered broken when at least one bail is completely removed from the top of the stumps, or one or more stumps is removed from the ground.

In a rather bizarre coincidence, the bail that did not come off was replaced in the same over after it failed to light up. Clearly, Lady Luck was smiling at Shreyas.

#3 Kohli gets ‘bowled’ and runs three byes!

Virat Kohli ran three after being bowled off a free-hit as the ball deflected away from the fielders.

The India-Pakistan Super 12 clash in the T20 World Cup at the MCG saw plenty of drama, some sensational cricket, and a couple of controversies. There was a rather bizarre incident in the last over as Virat Kohli was motivated to take India past the winning line.

After Kohli hit a high full-toss for six, the ball was called a no-ball. This also led to controversy as Pakistan’s players weren’t happy, but the decision stayed. The free-hit delivery from left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz was a wide, which meant India got another free-hit.

Kohli was bowled off the same, but the ball deflected after hitting the stumps and went past short third man. Indian players ran three byes. Confusion followed. Pakistan players again went to the umpires, asking how the Indians could run since the ball had hit the stumps.

The 'bowled' dismissal, however, did not count since it was a free-hit and, as per the rules, India kept three byes. It proved hugely significant as they won the nail-biting encounter off the last ball.

#4 Henry Nicholls’ strange dismissal

Henry Nicholls was dismissed in unlucky fashion during the third Test against England. Pic: Getty Images

New Zealand batter Henry Nicholls was dismissed in highly bizarre fashion on Day 1 of the third and final Test between England and New Zealand at Headingley in Leeds.

New Zealand batted first after winning the toss. In the last over before Tea, Nicholls attempted to drive Jack Leach down the ground. However, the ball hit non-striker Daryl Mitchell's bat as he tried to take evasive action.

To Nicholls’ horror, the ball ricocheted off Mitchell’s bat towards mid-off, where Alex Lees took a simple catch. The Kiwi batter had to walk back, having faced 99 deliveries for his laborious 19.

The strange occurrence left cricket fans puzzled, after which Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) confirmed that the mode of dismissal was within the laws of the game. MCC tweeted:

"An unfortunate dismissal? Yes. But wholly within the Laws. Law 33.2.2.3 states it will be out if a fielder catches the ball after it has touched the wicket, an umpire, another fielder, a runner or the other batter."

Incidentally, late Aussie all-rounder Andrew Symonds was dismissed in a similar fashion in an ODI against Sri Lanka when his stroke hit Michael Clarke at the non-striker’s end and the rebound was caught by the fielder at mid-on.

#5 One Test, two stand-in captains: It happens only in Pakistan

Screen grabs of Sarfaraz Ahmed and Mohammad Rizwan discussing whether to take the DRS. Pics: PCB

Two stand-in captains leading in one Test was bizarre even by Pakistan’s standards. On Day 3 of the Karachi Test between Pakistan and New Zealand, both Sarfaraz Ahmed and Mohammad Rizwan seemed to be playing the role of the acting skipper as regular captain Babar Azam could not take the field due to flu.

Rizwan was dropped from the playing XI, but came in as a substitute and started maneuvering the field. However, when it came to taking DRS, it was keeper Sarfaraz who was seen making the calls, leaving cricket fans absolutely confused.

As per ICC rules, a substitute fielder cannot be an official captain on the cricket field. Hence, Sarfaraz signaled for the DRS review when Pakistan decided to take one against Devon Conway. Both the stand-in captains had a consultation before Sarfaraz asked for a review.

The decision did go in Pakistan’s favor, but the bizarreness of the entire situation was not lost on cricket fans.

