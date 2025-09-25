Top 5 experts who slammed India's batting order changes in IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 match ft. Sunil Gavaskar

Team India continued their winning momentum with a 41-run victory over Bangladesh in their second Super 4 clash of the Asia Cup 2025, securing a place in the final. The match was played on Wednesday, September 24, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Batting first, openers Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma provided a flying start, adding 77 runs off just 38 balls. Gill scored 29 off 19 deliveries, while Abhishek smashed a brilliant 75 off 37 balls, striking six fours and five sixes before being run out.

India’s middle order saw several reshuffles, but the experiment failed to click. Promoted to No. 3, Shivam Dube managed just two runs, while skipper Suryakumar Yadav (5) once again fell cheaply at No. 4. Hardik Pandya steadied the innings with 38 off 29 at No. 5, but Tilak Varma (5 off 7) and Axar Patel (10* off 15) couldn’t provide momentum. All of them batted ahead of wicketkeeper Sanju Samson, as India posted 168/6 in their 20 overs.

Chasing 169, Bangladesh struggled from the outset. Saif Hassan was the lone warrior, scoring 69 off 51 balls with three fours and five sixes, though he was dropped thrice during his stay.

Only Parvez Hossain Emon (21) reached double figures besides him, as Bangladesh were bowled out for 127 in 19.3 overs. Kuldeep Yadav starred with three wickets, while Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy picked up two apiece.

While India booked their place in the final, the constant tinkering with the batting order drew heavy criticism. On that note, here are five experts who slammed India’s batting order changes in the IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 clash.

5 experts who slammed India’s batting order changes in the IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 match

#1 Aakash Chopra

Former India opener Aakash Chopra lambasted the Men in Blue, calling the constant chopping and changing in the middle order “baffling.” Speaking on ESPNcricinfo, he admitted he could not make sense of the strategy behind the changes and said:

“Well, quite a few things were actually weird. Of course, while Abhishek and Shubman were batting, it looked like a very good batting surface, and you can play through the line, and you could actually hit wherever you wanted to hit. But then the wicket falls, and then the batting order is inexplicable. I mean, what exactly India was trying to do with the batting order is baffling, to say the least.”

“Tilak Verma should have been sent earlier in fact. Because I mean 3 was available, 4 was available. You don't send him, you send Hardik ahead of Tilak. Somebody who's actually looked in quite decent touch in this tournament thus far, whatever opportunities he got. And again, yes Sanju should have been there. But very difficult to understand the thought process behind what they're doing,” he added.

#2 Varun Aaron

Former India pacer Varun Aaron also criticized the Men in Blue’s reshuffled batting order, expressing astonishment at Shivam Dube and Axar Patel being sent in ahead of Sanju Samson, a player with three T20I centuries. Speaking on ESPNcricinfo, Aaron said:

“I'm really perplexed with the way they deployed batsmen. They obviously thought they can get Dube on and he'll take down the spinners. But Sanju Samson is another option where he could have been slotted in early today, because we know how he enjoys batting slightly up top. I do not understand it. Axar ahead of Sanju Samson. The man's got 3 T20 centuries in the last year. You've got to cut him some slack.”

“And to be honest, there's not much difference with any of the batsmen when it comes to their strike rate. It's not like we have 4 batsmen who can strike above 150 and we have a couple who can only play runner ball. It's not like that. Every one of those batsmen in the top 8 can really have a good swipe at the ball and strike at a very high strike rate. So, I really don't see any motivation or any motive rather behind so many chops and changes in the batting order,” he added.

#3 Sunil Gavaskar

Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar also criticized the Men in Blue for too many changes in the batting order, pointing out that it disrupts the team’s rhythm. The 76-year-old also expressed concern over skipper Suryakumar Yadav’s poor form and said [via India Today]:

“Sometimes, when you are looking to give batters some practice, you tend to move your batting order just that little bit. I don't think there should be too much of a change in the batting order. That can affect the rhythm of the team. Batting order also needs a rhythm.”

“Occasionally, you can push somebody up, looking at the circumstances. But to push a finisher like Dube at No. 3 was a little bit difficult. That is one area where India faltered a little bit. You yourself as captain have not scored runs in the previous game. It is important for the captain to come in and get a few runs. He came at No. 4 and got out, looking to play the same shot [like previous game]. That's a very productive shot for him, but when you are getting out to that, maybe you should not play it till you have really got the feel of the surface,” he added.

#4 Kris Srikkanth

Former India opener Kris Srikkanth also criticized the team management, calling the constant chopping and changing in every match “not a good sign.” He emphasized that the top four should always be settled and described the middle order as disorganized. Speaking on his YouTube channel (@CheekyCheeka), he said:

“Shivam Dube at 3, though it was to combat Rishad Hossain, every match chopping and changing the batting order is not a good sign. Though India are playing against several poor sides, it's still a major tournament. It's almost better off they don't play such a tournament and just hand the trophy to Team India.”

“But the batting order should be settled. Where they can play around is whether Hardik Pandya bats at 5 or if Sanju Samson can bat at the position. But the top four should be settled at all times. By changing that only it is becoming a problem. Tilak Varma played beautifully in the last game but got out early this time. What happens with so much changing is that the player loses confidence. The player should not lose confidence.”

Srikkanth continued:

“They promoted Axar Patel in the end ahead of Samson. For that, they could have sent Axar Patel at 3. Instead of Dube, you could have sent Axar. Axar has batted at No. 3 in the T20 World Cup itself. Even Dube didn't score in this game and two games prior, so he might lose confidence. Same with Sanju Samson so all our middle order batters have barely played one innings. So if you have a fixed top four, this problem will not arise. At the moment, the middle order is disorganised.”

#5 Irfan Pathan

Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan also highlighted that while India’s batting order is flexible, it can be challenging for players to adapt to new roles. He emphasized the need for better finishing in the death overs. Sharing his thoughts on his YouTube channel (@officialIrfanPathan), the 40-year-old said:

“India have a very flexible batting line-up, the batters have to be flexible, they may have to bat at different positions. Sometimes they have to bat out of position, and that is not an easy task, it is difficult. Today, we saw Shivam Dube coming in at No.3, it is understandable because he has not batted much. So, he can get some batting time and also at that time spin was being bowled.”

“The match-up was right there, but Sanju Samson had to bat quite low, Tilak Varma also got demoted. It is difficult to bat down the order and show the aggression straightaway. Sanju Samson did not even come to bat, the No.8 position is a position that is quite low for him. Even Axar Patel struggled, he is someone who is fluent mostly, even he did not seem in good rhythm.”

Pathan continued:

“Overall, looking at the batting, it seems that Abhishek Sharma is now the mainstay. India were 110 at one stage after Abhishek Sharma got out, and you expect to get 200 from there, but they could not even score 170. Apart from Hardik Pandya, the other lower middle-order batters, it seems like they need to work hard if they need to be successful in that finishing role. Eventually, at the big stage, not Asia Cup, they might not need it here, but there will be a time where India will have to improve their finishing, especially the lower middle order batters who are used to batting in the top or middle order.”

India will take on Sri Lanka in their final Super 4 clash of the Asia Cup, set for Friday, September 26, in Dubai.

