Top 5 fastest hundreds by an Indian in Men's T20Is ft. Abhishek Sharma

It is no secret that Indian fans enjoy their batters for their incredible strokeplay that has the perfect mixture of elegance and authority. Added to that is the ability Indian batters possess to make it big and break records in the process.

Scoring a T20I century is no mean feat, yet, several Indian batters have accomplished it in quick time. While Sahil Chauhan from Estonia holds the record for the fastest T20I century from 27 centuries, Indian batters have themselves scored tons in under 50 deliveries.

The latest to enter this elite list is young sensation Abhishek Sharma in the ongoing fifth T20I against England in Mumbai. On that note, let us find out his position in the list of the five fastest T20I centuries by an Indian batter.

#5 KL Rahul - 46 balls vs West Indies, 2016

Stylish right-hander KL Rahul became the fastest T20I centurion for India when he smashed one against the West Indies off 46 deliveries in 2016. That he is now fourth on this list is evidence of the evolution of T20 batting in India.

Coming to the West Indies clash, India were set a daunting target of 246 in 20 overs in the opening game of the two-match series in Lauderhill, Florida. Yet, Rahul flexed his muscles with incredible strokeplay to smash a century of 46 balls.

He eventually finished on 110* off 51 deliveries with 12 boundaries and 5 maximums but India fell short by one run in a thrilling finish.

#4 Suryakumar Yadav - 45 balls vs Sri Lanka, 2023

The world's best T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav was at the peak of his powers in 2023 and he unleashed his full range of strokes in the third and final T20I at home against Sri Lanka.

With the series tied at 1-1, Surya smashed a scintillating century off only 45 balls and finished on 112* from 51. His knock included seven boundaries and nine maximums as India finished on a massive 228/5 in 20 overs.

The target proved to be too many for the Lankans as India completed a 91-run win at Rajkot to seal the series 2-1.

#3 Sanju Samson - 40 balls vs Bangladesh, 2024

Sanju Samson's 40-ball century against Bangladesh today rose up the ranks to the second fastest in T20Is by an Indian batter. The 29-year-old was under immense pressure, having missed out on a big score in the first two T20Is.

However, he looked to be in the mood from the get-go, finishing on 114 from 47 deliveries. The knock included 11 fours and eight sixes, helping India finish on their highest-ever T20I score of 297/6.

Samson's masterful batting display should be enough for India to complete a series whitewash as Bangladesh are reeling at 59/3 in the sixth over in their reply.

#2 Abhishek Sharma – 37 balls vs England, 2025

Team India opener Abhishek Sharma helped himself to a breathtaking 37-ball century in the ongoing final T20I against England in Mumbai. The talented 24-year-old had already scored a T20I century off 46 deliveries in his second outing in the format against Zimbabwe last year.

While that was the then-fifth fastest T20I century for an Indian batter, the above-mentioned one became the second fastest by an Indian batter, behind only Rohit Sharma’s 35-ball ton against Sri Lanka in 2017.

The swashbuckling batter smashed five boundaries and a remarkable ten maximums en route to a three-figure score.

#1 Rohit Sharma - 35 balls vs Sri Lanka, 2017

India's 2024 T20 World Cup-winning skipper Rohit Sharma has the fastest T20I century by an Indian batter off only 35 balls.

It is also the joint-fourth fastest in overall T20Is and came in the second T20I of the home series against Sri Lanka at Indore in 2017. Batting first, Rohit finished on 118 off 43 deliveries with 12 boundaries and 10 maximums as India finished on a mammoth 260/5 in 20 overs.

The brutal knock ensured India completed an 88-run victory to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the best-of-three series.

