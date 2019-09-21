Top 5 highest scorers for India on ODI debut

Playing international cricket for their country is every cricketer’s ultimate dream. The pressure on any player stepping out in his first match is immense, which is why very few cricketers manage to score big on their debut.

Some players are lucky to turn out against weak opponents in their first match, which eases the pressure to some extent. Still, nothing can take away from the fact that they did well in their very first match.

Here, we look at the top five highest individual scores by Indians on their ODI debut.

#5 Manish Pandey

After an agonizingly long wait, the talented Manish Pandey made his ODI debut against Zimbabwe at Harare on 14 July 2015. India batted first in the game, and Pandey walked in at number five with the team under pressure at 68 for 3 (which soon became 82 for 4).

India did not go to Zimbabwe with a strong side, and a top four comprising of Ajinkya Rahane, Murali Vijay, Robin Uthappa and Manoj Tiwary failed in the match.

The debutant Pandey then featured in a face-saving partnership with Kedar Jadhav. Pandey showed good maturity in his first game, making an 86-ball 71 - an innings which featured four fours and a six.

By the time he was dismissed, India had recovered to 226 for 5. Pandey provided able support to Jadhav, who remained unbeaten on 105.

In reply, opener Chamu Chibhabha made a resolute 82 for Zimbabwe, but there was little else in the form of support. The hosts were all out for 193 in 42.4 overs.

Stuart Binny was the most successful bowler for India with 3 for 55 while Mohit Sharma, Harbhajan Singh and Axar Patel got two scalps each.

