Top 5 ODI batting performances of 2021

In a year when the T20 World Cup was held, the ODI format took a backseat. India, who often end up playing the highest number of international matches in a year, played only six ODIs, winning four and losing two.

Defending champions England played nine games and tasted victory in six of them. T20 World Cup champions Australia featured in only three ODIs, winning two. New Zealand, who were runners-up in the T20 World Cup, remained undefeated in one-dayers, winning three out of three.

Among the other top cricket-playing nations, Sri Lanka and South Africa had a torrid 2021 in ODIs. While the Asian side lost 10 out of 15 games, the Proteas won only three out of 10. Pakistan were also under par, losing four out of six matches. West Indies, meanwhile, tasted defeat in five out of nine matches.

Memorable ODI batting efforts of 2021

Although only a limited number of ODIs were played in 2021, there were a few standout performances with the bat. As the year draws to a close, we look back at five of the best batting performances.

#5 Ben Stokes - 99 off 52 vs India (Pune)

Ben Stokes hits during the 2nd ODI against India. Pic: Getty Images

England all-rounder Ben Stokes was in the news for deciding to take a mental health break as he pulled out of the Test series against India at home. Stokes also battled injury issues as was ruled out of IPL 2021 after just one game with a broken finger.

Before the IPL, Stokes featured in the Test and limited-overs series in India. While he tasted moderate success during the tour, the left-handed batter smacked 99 off only 52 balls in the second ODI of the three-match series in Pune in March. England were set to chase 337 to win the contest, but Stokes and Jonny Bairstow (124) featured in a whirlwind 175-run second-wicket stand to put England on top.

Test Match Special @bbctms



A superb 124 from Jonny Bairstow, 99 from Ben Stokes, 55 from Jason Roy and England have reached their target of 337 with 39 balls to spare. Impressive!



Live:

#bbccricket #INDvsENG ENGLAND WIN BY SIX WICKETS!A superb 124 from Jonny Bairstow, 99 from Ben Stokes, 55 from Jason Roy and England have reached their target of 337 with 39 balls to spare. Impressive!Live: bbc.in/2PwkSm4 ENGLAND WIN BY SIX WICKETS!A superb 124 from Jonny Bairstow, 99 from Ben Stokes, 55 from Jason Roy and England have reached their target of 337 with 39 balls to spare. Impressive!Live: bbc.in/2PwkSm4#bbccricket #INDvsENG https://t.co/kJMB7ctJMZ

Stokes hit 10 sixes during his dazzling innings, with three of those coming off consecutive deliveries in a Kuldeep Yadav over. He then clobbered three sixes and a four off Krunal Pandya in an over which cost 28. Stokes was caught behind off Bhuvneshwar Kumar for 99, but England went on to win the contest comprehensively by six wickets and 39 balls to spare.

#4 Janneman Malan - 121 off 135 vs Sri Lanka (Colombo)

Janneman Malan plays a shot during the 2nd ODI against Sri Lanka. Pic: Getty Images

South African opener Janneman Malan scored a wonderful century during the second ODI of the three-match series against Sri Lanka in Colombo. The Proteas batted first after winning the toss and Malan led the team’s charge with a sublime 121 off 135 balls, a knock featuring nine fours and a six.

Malan was watchful during the first half of his innings and reached a half-century off 64 balls. The opener and Reeza Hendricks (51) featured in a second-wicket stand of 96. Malan carried out the good work following Hendricks’ dismissal. He reached three-figures by chopping a slower ball from Dushmantha Chameera to the backward point for a single. Immediately afterwards, he smacked Wanindu Hasaranga for 4,6 and 4.

🏏FlashScore Cricket Commentators @FlashCric

4 - Imam-ul-Haq🇵🇰 (544 runs at 68.00)

3 - Dennis Amiss🏴 (509 runs at 56.56)

3 - Janneman Malan🇿🇦 (currently 605 runs at 121)

2 - 16 players



FOLLOW LIVE:

👉 bit.ly/SLvSA040921 👈



#SLvSA | #SAvSL Most 100s in first nine career ODIs:4 - Imam-ul-Haq🇵🇰 (544 runs at 68.00)3 - Dennis Amiss🏴 (509 runs at 56.56)3 - Janneman Malan🇿🇦 (currently 605 runs at 121)2 - 16 playersFOLLOW LIVE: Most 100s in first nine career ODIs:4 - Imam-ul-Haq🇵🇰 (544 runs at 68.00)3 - Dennis Amiss🏴 (509 runs at 56.56)3 - Janneman Malan🇿🇦 (currently 605 runs at 121)2 - 16 playersFOLLOW LIVE: 👉 bit.ly/SLvSA040921 👈#SLvSA | #SAvSL https://t.co/voU87Ksk7v

The centurion was trapped lbw by Chameera in the 45th over. In a rain-reduced encounter, the Proteas put up 283/6 in 47 overs. The target for Sri Lanka was revised to 265 in 41 overs. The hosts folded up for 197 as Tabraiz Shamsi claimed 5 for 49.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Samya Majumdar