Top 5 ODI bowlers of the decade

Renin Wilben Albert FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 10 Dec 2019, 11:04 IST SHARE

Mitchell Starc

Although one day cricket has predominantly become a batsman’s game with all the powerplay rules and field restrictions in place, the format has still produced some match-winning bowlers, who have consistently kept the batsmen on their toes, despite the obvious advantage in favor of the latter.

In fact, in the three World Cups that have been played in this decade (2010-2019), the bowlers have played a role that has been on par with the batsmen. While the economy rates of the bowlers have obviously gone up as batsmen are innovating with T20-esque shots, pace bowlers have actually rediscovered the value of bowling yorkers, while spinners, too, have been using 'mystery balls' to ensure that it is not all one-way traffic.

With this interesting decade coming to an end, it is an apt time to look back at the top five ODI bowlers of the decade.

#5. Mitchell Johnson

Mitchell Johnson during the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup Final

Matches - 81, Wickets - 128, Average - 24.45, Economy Rate - 4.71, Best Figures - 6/31

Although Mitchell Johnson retired in 2015, the left-arm fast bowler managed to make a major impact even in half a decade. He was among the quickest bowlers on the circuit even in his latter days and made life difficult for many a batsmen with his pace as well as the bounce he generated.

His 128 wickets in the decade came at a strike rate of 31.1, and his best of 6 for 31 was at Pallekele against Sri Lanka in 2011, which proves he was a wicket-taker irrespective of the surface on offer.

Johnson played a key role in Australia’s 2015 World Cup triumph, scalping 15 wickets, and playing quick-fire cameos at the end (including a 27 not out off 9 balls in the semi-final against India). While he was incisive throughout the tournament, in the semi-final against India, he got the big wickets of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, paving the way for an easy Aussie victory.

1 / 5 NEXT