Imran Tahir reveals the reason behind his trademark sprint celebration

Ram Kumar FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 353 // 09 Aug 2018, 22:43 IST

Imran Tahir is one of the most endearing players in the modern game

In the modern era, there have been quite a few popular celebrations enacted by star bowlers upon picking up wickets.

From Glenn McGrath's assumption and Dale Steyn's fiery-eyed chainsaw to Shoaib Akhtar's wing-like stretching of arms, the game's colorful characters have established their idiosyncrasies.

Dispelling the preconceived notion that only fast bowlers can celebrate extravagantly, South Africa's seasoned leg-spinner Imran Tahir has managed to captivate spectators with his trademark sprint.

The uninhibited gallop across the field perfectly encapsulates his revelry after dismissing the batsman. The man himself has opened up on his unique wicket celebration.

In an interview with PakPassion.net, Tahir enthused, "I'm not really sure what goes through my mind when I take a wicket, I sort of lose control. I think it's the relief and the passion coming out every time I take a wicket as I have waited all my life to get the chance to play at the highest level of cricket and finally I got there, so I just want to enjoy and savour every wicket. I also feel that every wicket is important and special to me, whether it's club cricket or international cricket and it's probably that passion coming out from within when I pick up a wicket."

A fleeting glance at Tahir's resume gives an indication of his startlingly enormous amount of experience in the professional game.

Since making his first-class debut in Pakistan's domestic circuit during the 1996/97 season, the wily wrist-spinner has represented as many as 37 teams across the globe in all three formats.

Despite reaching a phase in his career wherein most players opt to walk away from the game, Tahir is still going strong at 39.

After being shunned by the fickleness of Pakistani selectors of the past, he jumped ship to South Africa and has subsequently established himself as one of the best spinners in recent limited-overs history.

With the 2019 World Cup on the horizon, there will be no shortage of motivation for Tahir at the international level.

Beyond the flagship 50-over tournament, the leg-spinner could well continue to weave his magic in various competitions around the world. The experienced campaigner attributed his unmatched enthusiasm on the field to his undying passion for the game.

Tahir affirmed, "The motivation never diminishes however many teams you play for around the world. Nobody is going to make sure you are motivated, you have to do that yourself and it has to come from within. If you don't have that passion and desire to succeed and play cricket, then there is no point in playing the game. I strongly believe that whatever job you do in life, do it sincerely."