Top 5 current opening pairs in ODI cricket

Muhammad Saad FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 999 // 19 Jun 2019, 07:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan

Openers are assigned the most crucial tasks that can potentially decide the result of a match in either team's favor. Needless to say, a blistering start by the opening pair does almost half the work for the batting lineup, relieving the upcoming batsmen and letting them play to their strengths. In high-pressure clashes, they have to absorb the pressure and deal with their cursory understanding of the conditions soundly.

On the contrary, a feeble showing by the opening duo can cause a collapse of the batting lineup owing to the resulting burden on others and early exposure to the new ball. In that case, the upcoming batsmen have to manipulate their respective batting styles to pace up the innings accordingly, which often shackles their talents. Naturally, the top-grade sides in the world have stable opening pairs at the top.

On that note, let's take a look at the 5 best opening pairs in the world presently.

Also read: 5 oldest players in Cricket World Cup 2019

#5 Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq (Pakistan)

India v Pakistan - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

For a team interminably wrecked by erratic performances, constant upheavals in the roster, decaying cricket board and whatnot, the Champions Trophy 2017 came across as a glimmer of hope for the passionate Pakistani fans. Their team had emerged victors in a tournament which they started as the lowest-ranked side.

From there onward, there began a process of rejuvenation in Pakistan cricket and though it has not been entirely straightforward, things seem much better now than in the past.

A product of Champions Trophy 2017 was the unorthodox batsman Fakhar Zaman, who has since become a regular in the team. The southpaw is accompanied at the top by Imam-ul-Haq. Both of them have come to the fore as a commodity Pakistan cricket longed to attain - a stable opening pair. Last year, the twosome achieved the the then highest and now second-highest opening partnership (304) in ODI cricket against Zimbabwe.

1 / 5 NEXT