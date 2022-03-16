Top 5 Test hundreds in India by a visiting batter in last 10 years 

India completed yet another Test series win in home conditions after defeating Sri Lanka 2-0 on Monday.

India is, arguably, the most difficult place to tour for a visiting batsman. They have an incredible record at home - having lost just 4 Tests in the last 10 years. Since losing a series against England at home in 2012, they have been unbeaten on their home turf.

After Dimuth Karunaratne's valiant but solitary effort in the 4th innings of the recent Test in Bengaluru, it's tempting to look back at a list of such admirable efforts from visiting teams' batsmen.

So, here we take a look at the top 5 Test hundreds in India scored by batsmen from the touring sides, in the last 10 years.

#5 Joe Root - 218 at Chennai in 2021

After India's epic win at the Gabba in January 2021, their next challenge was facing England in home conditions. This also happened to be England captain Joe Root's 100th Test. The English skipper won the toss and opted to bat first. He came to the crease with England's score at 63/2, after Rory Burns and Dan Lawrence were dismissed in quick succession.

Root ensured that the opposition bowlers toiled hard on a pitch that didn't assist the spinners much in the first couple of days. He swept extremely well against a good spin attack and displayed immense patience to score big.

Root ensured that England put up a high score in their first innings. They comfortably won the first Test of the series. This victory had come after their back-to-back Test wins in Sri Lanka. Root's innings can be certainly counted as among the best Test hundreds in India in recent times.

Best Test hundreds in India: Dimuth Karunaratne - 107 at Bengaluru, 2022

Sri Lanka were up against India at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in the second Test of the recently concluded series. The wicket was assisting the spinners as early as the first session of the Test match.

Sri Lanka had to chase a target of 447 runs in the final innings of the match. They lost their first wicket in the final session of Day 2 itself. However, captain Dimuth Karunaratne stepped up big time to score one of most admirable Test hundreds in India, that too on a tough surface. .

He started the next day with a very refreshing and positive approach. At one point, his partnership with Kusal Mendis even threatened to run away with the game.

Although he didn’t get enough support from the rest of the middle order, fans could not help but appreciate the masterclass he put up - albeit in a losing cause. His innings came against arguably the strongest bowling unit India have fielded in a home Test in the recent past.

#3 Best Test hundreds in India: Alastair Cook - 190 at Kolkata, 2012

England lost the toss and were asked to field first. They managed to restrict the Indian batting unit to 316 runs in the first innings. In response, captain Alastair Cook stepped up for his team in a big way.

Cook was aware of the importance of winning this Test match and what it would mean in the larger scheme of things. Along with Nick Compton, he gave the team a solid start - adding 165 runs for the first wicket.

Cook was also supported very well by Jonathan Trott (87) and Kevin Pietersen (54). He was able to play the spinners very fluently and build several partnerships. His innings set the tone for England as they put up a big total in their 1st innings.

England won the game by 7 wickets and took an unassailable lead in the 4-match Test series. Captain Cook hailed his personal performance as "one of his proudest." This was the third of his three Test hundreds in India that the left-hander scored in that series.

#2 Best Test hundreds in India: Steve Smith - 109 at Pune, 2017

Australian captain Steve Smith won the toss and elected to bat first in the 1st match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2017, played in Pune. The visitors scored 260 runs in the first innings, while the hosts were dismissed for just 109 in response.

Smith walked in to bat in the 2nd over of the third innings of the match after Warner was dismissed for 10. He batted very positively against the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja on a rank-turner. He used his feet brilliantly and scored runs on both sides of the wicket.

Although he had his fair share of luck throughout the innings, he made sure to penalize India heavily for the missed opportunities. No other player in the innings crossed 35, but Smith played a captain's knock to score his first of three Test hundreds in India. His performance meant that India had to chase over 400 in the 4th innings.

Australia won the match by a huge margin of 333 runs. It was their first Test win in Asia in a while and India's first Test loss at home since Kolkata 2012.

#1 Best Test hundreds in India: Kevin Pietersen - 186 at Mumbai, 2012

In the India vs England series of 2012, Kevin Pietersen played a series-defining knock against a quality Indian bowling attack on a wicket assisting spin from Day 1.

India had scored over 300 in the first innings after a Chesteshwar Pujara masterclass. Pietersen walked in to bat at 68/2. He had a tough time in the first Test at Ahmedabad.

However, at the Wankhede Stadium, he treated the fans to a knock which will be remembered for ages. The swashbuckling batter used his feet and swept with a conviction that stunned the crowd.

Pietersen counter-attacked the spin-trio of Ravi Ashwin, Harbhajan Singh, and Pragyan Ojha. He managed to score the second-fastest 150+ score by an overseas batter in India.

Graeme Swann and Monty Panesar demolished the Indian batting line-up in the 3rd innings, ensuring that England had to chase a small total in the 4th. They eventually won the Test by 10 wickets and leveled the series at 1-1 before going on to win it 2-1. Pietersen's innings was held by one and all as among the best-ever Test hundreds in India by a visiting team's batsman.

