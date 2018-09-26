Virat Kohli releases the teaser of "Trailer: The Movie"

What's the story?

Virat Kohli, who has a massive following on social media, has released a teaser of his upcoming movie 'Trailer: The Movie.' Kohli released the teaser on Twitter and Instagram in which he has 26.6 million and 24.1 million followers respectively.

The Indian cricket captain released the teaser before India's match against Afghanistan which ended in a tie. The stylish right-handed batsman posted the video with a caption - “Time to tease you guys with a small teaser. trailerthemovie.com #TrailerTheMovie."

Virat Kohli first made the announcement of his new project on 21 September 2018. Even then, there was only a little information up for grabs as the title read - "Another debut after 10 years, can’t wait! #TrailerTheMovie trailerthemovie.com"

In case you didn't know:

After a leading the Indian team in the long tour of England, Virat Kohli was given a timely break from national duties as he was rested for the ongoing Asia Cup. During this off time, Virat Kohli has been busy doing many different things.

In addition to teasing fans with the announcements, he spent quality time with his family and friends during the break. Incidentally, the release date of Trailer The Movie clashes with the release date of his wife, Anushka Sharma's movie Sui Dhaaga.

He also received the Rajiv Khel Ratna award from the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday. He became the third cricketer after Sachin Tendulkar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni to receive the prestigious award.

Heart of the matter:

Virat Kohli has a massive fan following in India and various parts of the world. This is not just because of his exploits on the field, but also because of his charismatic personality outside the cricket ground. Virat Kohli has time and again emphasised on the importance of fitness and has been seen creating awareness about fitness on many occasions through social media.

He is also a style icon with his own clothing brand Wrogn, which is also the name of the production house - Wrogn Productions - of Trailer: The Movie. Apart from the stylish clothes, Kohli's nine tattoos have attracted a lot of attention from the youth.

Final say:

Even after the two announcements about Trailer: The Movie, it is not yet clear as to what it actually is. While some believe that it is a movie, other speculate that it is a short film for brand promotion.

By looking at the pictures and teaser, one might also get the thought of it being an action game. With so many thoughts on mind, all we can do is wait for the 28th of September.