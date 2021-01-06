“Was wonderful meeting Glenn McGrath after long” - Sachin Tendulkar supports Aussie’s breast cancer initiative

Former rivals Glenn McGrath and Sachin Tendulkar reconnected off the field for a noble cause ahead of the 'Pink Test' between India and Australia at Sydney, which kicks off on Thursday.

Sachin Tendulkar handed over a Team India shirt signed by him, which will be put up for auction by the McGrath Foundation that is involved in charity work and creating awareness towards breast cancer across Australia.

Taking to Twitter, Sachin Tendulkar posted a picture of him and Glenn McGrath, with both holding the autographed shirt by the Indian legend. Giving his best wishes to Glenn McGrath and his foundation, Sachin Tendulkar wrote:

"Happy to lend my support to @McGrathFdn's noble efforts during the #PinkTest to help patients dealing with breast cancer.

"It was wonderful meeting Glenn McGrath after long. My best wishes to him, his team & especially the nurses who are the backbone of this initiative."

Sachin Tendulkar and Glenn McGrath were involved in many legendary battles in their playing days. It was a treat for the fans with neither giving an inch.

While McGrath often tried to get under the skin of Tendulkar, the Indian legend preferred to do most of the talking with his bat.

However, the two greats have always had mutual respect for each other. And the same was on display as the Little Master praised McGrath for his charity work.

Glenn McGrath and the legend of the Pink Test

As has been the case for the past few years, the Sydney Test between India and Australia will be played as the ‘Pink Test’ this time as well.

The New Year Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground supports the noble cause of Glenn McGrath and his late wife Jane McGrath.

The funds collected during the Test go to the McGrath Foundation, which raises money to place 'McGrath Breast Care Nurses' in communities across Australia and increases awareness about the disease.

The Glenn McGrath Foundation was started in 2005 by the Aussie legend and his wife Jane after the latter’s battle with breast cancer. Jane passed away in 2008 and the Pink Test came into existence a year later.

Day three of the Sydney Test is called "Jane McGrath Day". Fans at the SCG wear pink to show their support to the cause.

Earlier, there were reports that Cricket Australia had plans to move the Pink Test out of the SCG owing to COVID-19 concerns. However, the CA later confirmed that the Pink Test would stay in Sydney, much to Glenn McGrath’s delight.