[Watch] Viral video of MS Dhoni dropping a security guard at the gate of his farmhouse on his bike 

MS Dhoni is currently enjoying some time away from the limelight, spending quality time with family at his farmhouse. He led the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) successfully in IPL 2023 as he lifted the fifth trophy with the franchise.

He played through IPL 2023 with a knee injury issue and only batted a few deliveries in most matches. After a triumphant season, Dhoni underwent knee surgery in Mumbai and will take a couple of months to finish rehabilitation.

A fan shared a video on Twitter to give others a glimpse of MS Dhoni away from the field. In it, Dhoni can be seen dropping a security guard on his own bike at the gate of his farmhouse and returning. You can watch the video below:

"I knew because I was bowling a lot against him"- Muttiah Muralitharan on MS Dhoni's decision to bat at no. 4 in the final of the 2011 World Cup

Iconic Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan recently gave his opinion on MS Dhoni's decision of promoting himself ahead of Yuvraj Singh in the 2011 ODI World Cup final.

Muralitharan disclosed that MS Dhoni's familiarity with facing him a lot in the CSK nets played a major role in the then-Indian captain's game-changing decision. Speaking at the unveiling event of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 schedule in Mumbai, he said:

"I knew because Yuvraj (Singh) was not very comfortable to play me, although he was the best player in World Cup at that time, middle-order number four position. I knew because I was bowling a lot against him (Dhoni) in the nets in Chennai while playing in the IPL. So Dhoni knew how to play me very well. So I thought he didn't want to give any wickets to me because I was wicketless despite bowling well.

He continued:

"There was a lot of dew at that time and we couldn't spin the ball much. Gambhir was there at the other end, so when we got the wicket, definitely I knew he will come because he knows how to play me very well as I've played for Chennai (Super Kings)."

MS Dhoni scored an unbeaten 91 off 79 deliveries to guide India to victory in the World Cup final. The hosts chased down a total of 277 with 10 balls to spare. Gambhir scored a steady 97 to set a strong base after India lost their two openers (Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag) in the early overs.

