West Indies vs India: Three Indian fast bowlers who deserve to be included in the squad 

Prateek Mehndiratta
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.14K   //    19 Jul 2019, 15:04 IST

India will play a full series in West Indies, comprising Tests, ODIs and T20Is
India will play a full series in West Indies, comprising Tests, ODIs and T20Is

India's tour of the West Indies will commence on 3rd August. The series is set to feature three T20Is, three ODIs, and two Tests. This will be both the team's first assignment after the World Cup.

Last time when these two teams met in a bilateral series, India clinched the five-match ODI series by a 3-1 margin and whitewashed West Indies in the three-match T20I series.

With Jasprit Bumrah expected to be rested in the limited-overs leg of the tour after a long and hard World Cup where he was one of India's top performers, fringe fast-bowlers are likely to find a place in the squad in an effort to test their mettle. In this article, we will look at three such fast bowlers who deserve to be included in the squad.

#1 Khaleel Ahmed

Khaleel Ahmed.
Khaleel Ahmed.

Left-arm fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed is a likely inclusion. Ahmed made his ODI debut against Hong Kong during the Asia Cup. In eight ODIs that Khaleel has played so far, he has picked up 11 wickets at an average of 30.72. His best of 3/13 came against West Indies.

He represents the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League and is currently a part of the India A squad which is also on tour of the Caribbean where he has already impressed with his pace, guile and variations.

Ahmed's natural angle will add variety to India's pace attack. Like most left-arm bowlers, his stock ball comes back into the right-hander. He also uses slow-ball cutters to very good effect and has bagged a handful of wickets with his potent change-ups. Khaleel is definitely one for the future as India aim to maintain its pace strength into the next decade.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
West Indies vs India 2019 Indian Cricket Team Avesh Khan Khaleel Ahmed
