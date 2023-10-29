What happened the last time India beat England in an ODI World Cup match?

Team India will look to continue their winning momentum when they face England in Match 29 of the ongoing ICC men's ODI World Cup 2023. The much-awaited fixture is scheduled to be played at the BRSABV Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday, October 29.

The Men in Blue have been the team to beat so far. With five consecutive wins, they have garnered ten points, and another win against England will take them to the top of the points table.

England, meanwhile, are staring down the barrel of a gun after losing four of their five fixtures. In fact, they are placed right at the bottom of the points table with two points and a net run rate of -1.634.

Both India and England have played some iconic matches against each other in ODI World Cups. The two sides have collided eight times in the quadrennial tournament, with England winning four games and India clinching three of those. One clash at the 2011 ODI World Cup in Bengaluru ended in a tie.

India's last ODI World Cup win vs England came in 2003

Ashish Nehra of India celebrates the wicket of Craig White of England

It is interesting to note that India's last win against England at the ODI World Cups came 20 years ago, when the Men in Blue recorded an 82-run win against the Three Lions at the Kingsmead in Durban at the 2003 ODI World Cup.

Both teams entered the game on the back of wins in their previous games and were on the brink of reaching the Super Sixes.

Batting first, Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag (23) handed India a great start. Both added 60 runs for the opening wicket before Sehwag was dismissed in the 10th over.

Tendulkar, however, looked in supreme touch as he smashed a run-a-ball half-century. He even hit his iconic hook shot against Andy Caddick for a six before getting dismissed in the 16th over.

Following his dismissal, the English bowlers kept the Indian scoring rate at bay, and the innings from Sourav Ganguly (19 off 38) and Dinesh Mongia (32 off 66) didn't help either.

Then came Yuvraj Singh, who batted aggressively for his 38-ball 42. The left-hander added 63 runs for the fifth wicket alongside Rahul Dravid, who came up with a well-made 62. India eventually posted up 250/9 in their 50 overs.

England endured the worst possible start as opener Nick Knight was run-out in the second over of the innings. Zaheer Khan gave India their second breakthrough when he dismissed the dangerous Marcus Trescothick for 8.

England skipper Nasser Hussain (15) and Michael Vaughan (20) then tried to steady the ship and added 34 runs for the third wicket before disaster struck.

Ashish Nehra, who had gone wicketless in the two matches he played in the tournament, broke the partnership by dismissing Hussain before sending back Alec Stewart on the very next delivery.

In his next over, the left-armer also dismissed Vaughan, and England lost half their side for just 62 runs. After Paul Collingwood (18) and Andrew Flintoff (64) put up 31 runs for the sixth wicket, Nehra haunted once again by dismissing the former.

The Delhi-born lad picked up his maiden ODI five-wicket haul by dismissing Craig White (13) and took a sixth by taking out Ronnie Irani (0), and England were reeling at 107/8.

India wrapped up the English innings for 168 in 45.3 overs and entered the Super Sixes stage in style. Unsurprisingly, Nehra was adjudged the Man of the Match (his first in international cricket) for his spell of 6/23, his career-best ODI figures.