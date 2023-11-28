What happened the last time India played a T20I in Guwahati? 

In order to clinch the five-match T20I series, Team India will look to continue their winning ways as they are set to face Australia in the third game of the series. The upcoming clash is scheduled to take place at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday, November 28.

India have been quite aggressive in the first two games. They chased down their highest T20I total (209/8) in the first match in Vizag. In the previous game, the hosts registered their highest T20I score against Australia after piling up 235/4 before winning the game by 44 runs.

Expand Tweet

The caravan now moves to Guwahati, where India have played three T20Is, winning one and losing one of those matches. One match in 2020 against Sri Lanka ended in a no-result.

Situated on the eastern banks of the country, the pitch at the Barsapara ground is expected to be a belter for the batters, with yet another high-scoring contest in the making. The surface has a tendency to slow down a tad as the game progresses but the batters are the ones likely to have maximum fun out in the middle.

India won their last T20I in Guwahati against South Africa in 2022

KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma walking out to bat in Guwahati [Getty Images]

The last time India played a T20I in Guwahati was in October of 2022. Guwahati hosted the second of the three-match T20I series against South Africa, which India won by a scoreline of 2-1.

It was a run fest at the Barsapara Stadium as a total of 458 was scored in the high-scoring encounter.

It was a scintillating showing by the Indian batters first in Guwahati, as India posted a mammoth score of 237/3 from their 20 overs. Openers KL Rahul (61) and Rohit Sharma (43) gave India a fiery start after Temba Bavuma invited the hosts to open the batting.

Expand Tweet

Suryakumar Yadav (66) took over after the openers departed as he raced to his fifty in 18 balls to bring the packed home crowd to their feet.

He and Virat Kohli (49*) ripped into the opposition's attack until the partnership was disrupted by a mix-up and Suryakumar was run out at the non-striker's end. Dinesh Karthik provided the perfect finish following Suryakumar's dismissal, as he remained unbeaten on 17 off seven deliveries, smashing a four and two sixes.

The target of 238 was always going to be a stiff one for the visitors, even more so after they lost two early wickets inside the first two overs. However, a massive 174-run unbeaten stand between David Miller (106*) and Quinton De Kock (69*) nearly got them over the line.

Miller, in particular, was quite extraordinary on the night. He struck his century in just 46 balls, which is the fastest by any player against India in T20Is.

Expand Tweet

Arshdeep Singh, who began his spell with two quick wickets, gave away 62 runs from his quota of four overs while Axar Patel (1/53) and Harshal Patel (0/45) were also on the expensive sides.

However, the explosive Proteas duo of Miller and De Kock could not finish the game and handed India a 16-run win in the end.