What happened the last time India played a T20I in Rajkot? 

Following a thrilling second T20I which saw Sri Lanka win the game by 16 runs against India, the two teams are set to lock horns for the third and final T20I. The highly anticipated series-decider is scheduled to be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Associated (SCA) Stadium in Rajkot on Saturday (January 7).

So far, the Men in Blue have played four T20 internationals in Rajkot, winning thrice and losing once.

The stadium is situated right in the western part of the country and has hosted plenty of international and domestic contests over the years. Another run-fest is expected to enthrall the fans as the SCA Stadium is known to aid the batters.

Given that the pitch is also expected to improve as the game progresses, the team that wins the toss will likely be looking to bowl first.

The last time India played a T20I in Rajkot was in June 2022. Rajkot hosted the fourth of the five-match T20I series between India and South Africa.

Sent into bat after losing the toss, the hosts endured a rocky start as they lost four wickets for just 81 runs after 13 overs. The duo of Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik were tasked with propelling the Indian innings and giving the team a solid finish.

Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya starred with the bat during India's last T20I in Rajkot [Pic Credit: BCCI]

They did exactly that as Pandya and Karthik featured in a whirlwind fifth-wicket stand of 65 runs in just 33 balls. While the former scored a well-made 31-ball 46, Karthik smashed his maiden T20I fifty in some style. The wicket-keeper garnered 55 runs off just 27 deliveries, hitting nine fours and two sixes.

Defending a total of 169, India did well in the powerplay to reduce South Africa to 35/2. Skipper Temba Bavuma had to retire hurt on eight at the start of the fourth over, having injured his left elbow while diving at the non-striker's end.

Yuzvendra Chahal then struck a massive blow to send back Heinrich Klaasen for eight. The hosts were in command at the halfway stage of the innings, having restricted South Africa to 59/5 after 10.2 overs.

Perhaps South Africa’s last ray of hope, Rassie van der Dussen also perished for a run-a-ball 20 against Avesh Khan. The young pacer accelerated his team’s victory march by claiming two more scalps in the over.

Eventually, the Rishabh Pant-led side bundled the Proteas out for just 87 runs and won the match by a massive margin of 82 runs. Dinesh Karthik was adjudged as the Player of the Match for his fantastic hitting in the first innings.

India aim to continue their unbeaten run in the T20I bilaterals at home since 2019

Team India have not lost a T20I series at home since losing a two-match series against Australia in February 2019. Since then, the Men in Blue have hosted 11 T20I bilaterals and have been undefeated in all of them.

They will want to continue their unbeaten run when they face Sri Lanka in the third T20I in Rajkot on Saturday.

Due to some poor death bowling and a top-order collapse in the second T20I in Pune, the hosts succumbed to a 16-run loss against the Islanders on Thursday. They will look to bounce back and claim a series victory in the final match.

