What happened the last time Stuart Broad played a white-ball international for England?

During the fifth and final Test of the 2023 Ashes at the Oval, Stuart Broad announced his retirement from international cricket, and that this match would be his last. Just one game after breaking the 600-wicket barrier in Test cricket, Broad called time on his international career after recording some phenomenal achievements in the world of cricket.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Jimmy Anderson said, "me and Stuart Broad said last night when we saw that image that if we put one photo in our house of our careers, it'd probably be that one". (Sky Sports). pic.twitter.com/oX1wPSB73P

While he has been a regular in red-ball cricket for England almost ever since he made his debut, it's been quite a while since he played any white-ball matches for his country. Let's look at what went down in Stuart Broad's last international game in white-ball cricket.

Stuart Broad's Last Limited-Overs International Game

Broad last played a limited-overs international in 2016.

Stuart Broad played his last limited-overs international match for England over seven years ago in February 2016. England's five-match ODI series in their 2015-16 tour of South Africa was Broad's last appearance in ODI cricket.

Having already lost his place in the T20I side post the 2014 T20 World Cup, a poor showing in the 50-over World Cup in 2015 meant that Broad's place in the limited-overs side was hanging by a thread. He was handed a surprise recall to the ODI team after being ignored post the World Cup for this series but didn't play the first four matches.

With the series level at 2-2, Broad was named in the playing XI for the series decider at Cape Town. After winning the toss, the hosts opted to bowl first, and barring Alex Hales, none of the England batters fired.

While Hales notched up a splendid hundred, eventually getting out for a 128-ball 112, only four other batters even got to double digits. Stuart Broad was one of them as he made his way to a 22-ball 13 before being the last English batter to be dismissed, with the score at 236 in 45 overs.

England gave a terrific response with the ball, rattling the Proteas early with their new-ball bowling. Reece Topley led the charge, picking up three top-order wickets to reduce South Africa to 22/3 in 7.3 overs. However, AB De Villiers walked into bat at No. 5 and he turned the game around for the Proteas.

His 125-run partnership with Hashim Amla steadied the ship for South Africa and even as the former was dismissed, ABD had no problems scoring runs. He stitched an unbeaten 71-run 6th-wicket partnership with David Wiese to take his side home, getting to a 97-ball 101 in the process.

Stuart Broad went wicketless in this match despite bowling very economically, finishing with figures of 0/34 in nine overs.

It turned out to be his last white-ball appearance in international cricket.