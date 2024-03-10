Who said what - Top 5 expert reactions to England’s 4-1 defeat to India ft. Kevin Pietersen

A five-wicket haul from Ravichandran Ashwin in the second innings and another English collapse saw India wrap up the fifth Test against England on Day 3 itself. With the victory, they completed a 4-1 rout of England in another successful home series.

Kuldeep Yadav won the Player of the Match award for his stellar bowling in both innings, and some handy runs with the bat.

After going down 1-0 after the first Test, India bounced back brilliantly to win four consecutive matches and win the series 4-1. Yashasvi Jaiswal finished the highest run-scorer of the series with 712 runs in five matches, unanimously winning the Player of the Series award. Ravichandran Ashwin, despite not being at his best, finished the highest wicket-taker, picking up 26 wickets in five matches.

After a nearly 50-day exhibition of exciting Test cricket, England's tour of India came to an end with the visitors suffering a 4-1 defeat. Here's what some of the most popular members of the cricketing fraternity had to say about the same.

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag is known for his unfiltered and straightforward views, and he shared his views on England's 4-1 defeat to India through a tweet on the platform X.

Sehwag called out England's 'Bazball' approach, asserting that they were clueless, especially after the second Test. He criticized Ben Stokes' captaincy, also stating that there needs to be a method to their madness, which they lacked, leading to a 4-1 thumping.

Michael Vaughan commentating for BBC in the 2023 Ashes.

In his column for the Daily Telegraph, former England captain Michael Vaughan shared his views about the series defeat, which included a positive note on the performance of their spinners:

"The young spinners have been fantastic. The batsmen, meanwhile, look like they have only have one way to play. They are in fifth gear from ball one."

While praising the performance of the young spinners Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, and Rehan Ahmed, he also felt that the batters' approach wasn't right as they didn't show the right temperament to change gears according to the match situation, leading to plenty of collapses throughout the tour.

#3 Harsha Bhogle

Harsha Bhogle took to 'X' to express his views after India's convincing innings victory to seal the series 4-1:

He called India's victory an overwhelming one, highlighting the excellent team spirit and team morale that India possesses. He cited Ravichandran Ashwin's return to the team despite a personal emergency in the Rajkot Test, and also Rohit Sharma backing Kuldeep Yadav to the hilt.

Former England batter Kevin Pietersen is known for his amusing personality as a cricketing expert, and he took a dig at England's 4-1 defeat in his trademark cheeky fashion:

He remarked how he found it strange that teams found it hard to beat India in India, citing England's 2-1 win in the 2012 tour of India, jokingly terming it one of the easiest tours he ever went on.

He also added a string of emojis to the tweet, indicating that he was joking and that it was a bait tweet.

Sachin Tendulkar (right) with BCCI Secretary Jay Shah (left) post the 2023 Men's CWC Final.

Sachin Tendulkar took to 'X' to share his thoughts on India's commanding series win through a celebratory tweet:

He praised India's ability to bounce back after the defeat in the first Test in Hyderabad, hailing the team's ability to capitalize on any and all opportunities provided to them throughout the series.

He also highlighted Kuldeep Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin's contributions as instrumental in winning the fifth and final Test in Dharamsala.

